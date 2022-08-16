GPS Hospitality set to hold on-site job fair for ages 15+
ATLANTA - GPS Hospitality is looking to open up opportunities as they host their 2022 on-site job fair for those 15 and up at select locations.
The job fair is set to take place Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., where officials say that you will have the opportunity to speak directly with a hiring manager from
GPS Hospitality mentions that they offer perks such as
- Strong values and culture
- Opportunities for growth
- Part and full-time positions
- Industry-leading bonus plan for managers
- Employee awards and recognition
- Partner plan for General Managers and District Leaders
Click the link here to learn more information.