Expand / Collapse search

GPS Hospitality set to hold on-site job fair for ages 15+

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:38PM
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - GPS Hospitality is looking to open up opportunities as they host their 2022 on-site job fair for those 15 and up at select locations.

The job fair is set to take place Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., where officials say that you will have the opportunity to speak directly with a hiring manager from 

GPS Hospitality mentions that they offer perks such as 

  • Strong values and culture
  • Opportunities for growth
  • Part and full-time positions
  • Industry-leading bonus plan for managers
  • Employee awards and recognition
  • Partner plan for General Managers and District Leaders

Click the link here to learn more information.