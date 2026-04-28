Gov. Kemp visiting South Georgia to assess Pineland Fire damage Tuesday

The Brief Gov. Kemp will survey Pineland Fire damage in South Georgia on Tuesday. He will meet with first responders and state emergency leaders on site. A press briefing is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. in Manor.



Gov. Brian Kemp is set to visit South Georgia on Tuesday to assess damage from the Pineland Fire and meet with crews responding on the front lines.

PHOTOS: Destructive wildfires burning in South Georgia

What we know:

The governor will tour affected areas in Clinch and Echols counties by helicopter alongside Johnny Sabo, director of the Georgia Forestry Commission. He will also be joined by Josh Lamb, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director, and Dwayne Wilson, along with state and local leaders.

Following the tour, Kemp and officials will hold a press briefing at the emergency operations center at The Manor School and Community Center in Manor. The briefing is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Check back here at that time for a livestream.

Record-breaking destruction in southern Georgia

What we know:

Fires in Clinch and Brantley counties are now considered the most destructive in the state's history, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. The flames have wiped out more than 120 homes since starting more than a week ago. On Sunday night, isolated thunderstorms brought between 0.4 and 0.8 inches of rain to the area, providing a brief break from extreme fire behavior. However, officials warned the rain would not extinguish the fires completely.

PREVIOUS STORY: Southern Georgia wildfires burn 55,140 acres in Clinch, Brantley counties

Tracking the progress of the flames

By the numbers:

As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, the Pineland fire in Clinch County started April 18 and has burned 32,540 acres with 23% containment. The fire threatens about two dozen homes.

The Highway 82 fire in Brantley County, which started Tuesday, has burned more than 21,600 acres and is 6% contained. The fire threatens more than 350 homes

More than 410 personnel, including crews from White County and the Department of Natural Resources, are using eight helicopters, 25 engines, and 20 dozers to widen containment lines.