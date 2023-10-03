Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Kemp plans to make 'historic economic announcement' on Tuesday afternoon

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Brian Kemp speaks to members of the media during his weekly press conference at the Georgia State Capitol on May 07, 2020, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that he plans to make a "historic economic announcement" during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Kemp has invited constitutional officers, state agency leaders, state legislators, state and local economic developers, and other economic stakeholders to the Governor's Mansion for the announcement at 3:30 p.m.

Kemp has not given any other clues about what the announcement could be.

FOX 5 Atlanta plans to live stream the press conference. Check back here at that time.
 