Gov. Kemp issues executive order calling Ga. National Guard troops to active duty

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order Saturday, calling up to 2,000 Georgia National Guard troops to state active duty in response to the coronavirus, according to the Governor's office.

The executive order comes on the same day Governor Kemp declared a public health emergency for the State of Georgia. The declaration allows resources to be marshaled for treatment and mitigation of the virus.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, Governor Kemp said:

"Through extensive emergency preparedness training, the brave men and women in the Georgia National Guard stand ready to serve above and beyond their traditional military duties. In states of emergency, they are equipped to take necessary action to protect the health and safety of Georgia families in every region.

To assist with COVID-19 mitigation and critical services, including the transfer of Georgians currently at Dobbins Air Reserve Base to their homes, the Georgia National Guard will now be available to communities to ensure the steady supply of medical equipment, food, shelter, or related materials to keep Georgians safe in the weeks ahead."

As of Saturday evening, there were 66 cases of COVID-19 in the state, its largest increace in over a 24-hour period to date. The cases are mostly in metro Atlanta and in northwest Georgia, according to the state Department of Public Health. One person - a 67-year-old man - has already died from the disease.

According to the Governor's office, the Georgia National Guard is already helping in the process of transferring former Grand Princess cruise ship passengers from rom Dobbins Air Reserve Base to their homes today for quarantine. Once they are home, the individuals will be monitored by the Department of Public Health.

he cases by county are:

Cobb County - 15

Fulton County - 13

DeKalb County - 8

Bartow County - 7

Cherokee County - 5

Fayette County - 4

Floyd County - 3

Coweta County - 2

Gordon County - 2

Gwinnett County - 2

Lee County - 1

Henry County - 1

Lowndes County - 1

Polk County - 1

Charlton County - 1