Gov. Kemp to honor FOX 5 meteorologist David Chandley

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The Brief Gov. Kemp will honor meteorologist David Chandley with a commendation. Chandley is retiring after more than 40 years in broadcasting. His final day on air at FOX 5 is set for Friday.



Veteran meteorologist David Chandley is being honored as he prepares to retire after more than four decades in broadcasting.

Gov. Brian Kemp is set to present Chandley with a commendation recognizing his years of service helping keep Georgians safe, especially during severe weather events. Chandley, who has spent many years on air at FOX 5, has reflected on his career as one that exceeded his expectations.

"It’s been my honor to deliver weather information to Georgians for 42 years, so to be recognized by the Governor and First Lady is really special," Chandley said. "My wife Lynn and I thank Governor Kemp and Marty for their hospitality this morning and look forward to seeing them again in Athens this Fall, Go Dawgs."

Chandley's final day on air is scheduled for Friday as he closes out a career spanning more than 40 years.