Gov. Kemp, first lady headed to Korea with delegation of state officials

Gov. Brian P. Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp have announced that they are leading a delegation of state officials on an international mission to the Republic of Korea. The trip aims to reinforce strategic economic development partnerships between Georgia and Korea.

"The Republic of Korea was the very first country I visited when I became governor for a good reason – because of the incredible partners located there," said Governor Kemp. "Marty and I are glad to return so that we can reinforce those great friendships that are bringing historic investments and jobs to communities all across the state. Georgia’s connections to Korea go back decades, and this trip will further strengthen those relationships that are having a generational impact on the No. 1 state for business."

The state delegation includes President Pro Tem John Kennedy, Representative Soo Hong, and Representative Lehman Franklin, alongside representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), Georgia Environmental Protection Division, and Georgia Ports Authority. The delegation will meet with leaders of industries operating or under construction in Georgia, such as Hyundai Motor Group, Kia, CJ Foodville, LG Group, SK Group, and Hanwha Qcells.

"Connectivity leads to business, and relationships build the foundations of mutual progress," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Meeting with the leadership of existing industries at their headquarters provides a unique opportunity to learn more about their perspective on an industry and where it is headed. By keeping the lines of communication open, we can stay ahead of the curve in industry shifts, positioning Georgia at the forefront of new opportunities."

Korea-Georgia Connection at a Glance

Georgia has maintained continuous representation in Korea since 1985, and Korea’s Consular Office, with jurisdiction across the Southeast, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, has been located in Georgia since 1976. Korea has been a top source of Foreign Direct Investment and international job creation in Georgia for the last three years. In fiscal year 2023 alone, Korean companies announced more than $10 billion in investments and the creation of 12,605 jobs across the state. Total trade between Georgia and Korea totaled over $15.8 billion in 2023, accounting for nearly 10 percent of the state’s total trade.

This mission underscores Georgia's commitment to strengthening its economic ties with Korea, ensuring continued growth and prosperity for both regions, according to the governor's office.