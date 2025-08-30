Gov. Brian Kemp endorses Derek Dooley for Senate

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Georgia Governor Brian Kemp endorsing former football coach Derek Dooley for U.S. Senate on Aug. 30, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Georgia Governor Brian Kemp officially endorsed former football coach Derek Dooley in the race to take Sen. Jon Ossoff's seat. The announcement took place an hour before Georgia's first home game of the season, outside the stadium where the football field is named after Dooley's father. Kemp said he believes Dooley is the best candidate to defeat current Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff.



What we know:

The announcement took place an hour before Georgia's first home game of the season, right outside the football field named after Dooley's father – former University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley.

Dooley announced his campaign in early August, and hired Kemp advisors to support his bid.

Dooley on connection between football and politics

What they're saying:

Dooley discussed his history with football and why he believes that makes him the best candidate.

"I could tell you in the locker room right now, right down the road, it doesn't matter what your race is, what your income level is, what your politics is, what your religion is. All right. It was about bringing people together," Dooley said. "Leadership matters. I mean, look at our state. That's what great leadership looks like. And you look at our country right now. You took a guy who was an outsider, President Trump, who came in and didn't accept business as usual."

Kemp thinks Dooley can defeat Ossoff

What they're saying:

Kemp addressed the media, saying he believes Dooley is the best candidate to defeat Ossoff.

"Well I want to win. I've told people, we have to win," Kemp said. "This is our one and only opportunity to knock Jon Ossoff off."

He believes an outsider is needed to take the seat from Democrats.

"He will say and do one thing when he is home in Georgia, but his voting record does not represent the values of our state," Kemp said. "We need a candidate who can stay focused on that record and not focus on their own."

Kemp said he's spoken with President Donald Trump about his endorsement, and he said Trump respects his decision.

"Derek just told the president, I am not asking for your endorsement, I am going to earn it," Kemp said.

Asked about Herschel Walker losing to Ossoff, Kemp said this time is different because you can look at Ossoff's voting record in Washington, D.C., where he didn't have a voting record when he ran against Walker.

Kemp ended the announcement by saying, "You cannot run from that kind of record, and that is why I think we have an opportunity to win this race."

Georgia Senate Republican primary

What's next:

Dooley said he's excited for the campaign season to come.

So I'm looking forward to rolling up my sleeves. I'm gonna earn the support every day from the people of Georgia and give this Senate seat back to them so that they got somebody is going to put the people of Georgia first," Dooley said.

Before Dooley can take on Ossoff next November, he has to win the Republican primary in May. Dooley is running against Rep. Buddy Carter and Rep. Mike Collins.