Got a hangover? Celebrate with National Bloody Mary Day

For everyone who celebrated more than they should have last night, National Bloody Mary Day serves up one of the world’s most popular hangover cures on Jan. 1.

According to one historian, the Bloody Mary made its debut in Paris at The Ritz Hotel in 1921.

Originally named the Bucket of Blood, it also went by the name Red Snapper.

Today’s Bloody Marys include a variety of ingredients from pickles, olives, and celery to bacon, horseradish, tobacco, and peppers.