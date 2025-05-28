Gordon Ramsay talks 'MasterChef: Dynamic Duos'

The Brief "MasterChef: Dynamic Duos" features home cooks competing in teams of two, which means there will be two winners for the first time in the show's history. This is the 15th season of the hit competition show "MasterChef," which debuted on FOX in July 2010. New episodes air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta, followed by "Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service."



Fifteen seasons in, "MasterChef" is still making history.

In last week’s season premiere of the hit FOX competition show, host and judge Gordon Ramsay made a major announcement: this time around, there won’t be just one winner … there will be two! That’s because "MasterChef: Dynamic Duos" features home cooks competing in teams of two.

"These are brothers and sisters, husbands and wives, uncles and aunties, grandma and nieces, divorces," said Ramsay, who also executive produces the show. "They come together once a week to cook for their son, and that was a nightmare! However, it's interesting when you think about the way you cook at home together as partners. So, bringing that to the MasterChef kitchen for the first time ever was so exciting."

"MasterChef" has been a FOX staple since it debuted in July 2010, and themes over the years have included "MasterChef: United Tastes of America" and "MasterChef: Generations." So, what’s next?

"I take it so seriously because I get to travel a lot. And every time I see something new … I come back to the producers and say, 'Let's get here, let's get there, let's test them,’" Ramsay says. "I think maybe it's time for an ‘All-Stars MasterChef,’ because they've done so well and those that didn't quite win, I think they deserve a second bite at the cherry."

Whatever it is, chef, we’ll be watching.

All-new episodes of "MasterChef: Dynamic Duos" air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta, followed by "Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service."