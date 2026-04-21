Gordon County man charged with killing service dog

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The Brief A 39-year-old Resaca man faces charges for allegedly killing a service animal and hiding its body in the woods. Deputies began investigating on Monday after the dog's owner reported her pet had been missing since February.



A 39-year-old Resaca man is accused of maliciously killing a service animal.

What we know:

Joshua Brown was booked into the Gordon County Jail last week on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The investigation began on April 13, when a woman reported to deputies that her dog was missing and likely killed.

According to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, investigators determined Brown had shot the dog and hidden the remains in the woods sometime in February.

What we don't know:

The detective has not established a clear motive, and there is no word yet on Brown’s next court date.