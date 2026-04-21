Gordon County man charged with killing service dog
RESACA, Ga. - A 39-year-old Resaca man is accused of maliciously killing a service animal.
What we know:
Joshua Brown was booked into the Gordon County Jail last week on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals.
The investigation began on April 13, when a woman reported to deputies that her dog was missing and likely killed.
According to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, investigators determined Brown had shot the dog and hidden the remains in the woods sometime in February.
What we don't know:
The detective has not established a clear motive, and there is no word yet on Brown’s next court date.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, which provided details on the investigation, charges, and the timeline of the animal's disappearance.