Gordon County fugitive arrested in fire that nearly killed two

The Brief Deputies arrested Charles Timothy Battles after linking him to a fire that nearly killed a woman and child. Battles faces a wide range of new felony charges, including attempted murder and first degree arson. Court records show he had prior stalking and threat-related cases involving the same location and victim.



Gordon County deputies have arrested Charles Timothy Battles after an intensive search that began when investigators linked him to a house fire that nearly killed a woman and child.

Manhunt for Charles Battles

What we know:

Battles was taken into custody Sunday inside a private residence near the Scottsville community. Deputies said he was surprised by officers and arrested without incident, with help from local residents who provided critical information during the search.

Battles is now facing a large roster of felony and misdemeanor charges. New charges added over the weekend include attempted murder, first degree arson, aggravated stalking, criminal trespass and probation violation, along with multiple counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of methamphetamine.

Charles Battles tied to arson case

The backstory:

Deputies announced Saturday that they were searching for Battles after responding with Gordon County Fire Rescue to a burning home along a residential street off Rockbridge Road around 6 a.m. Investigators said a woman and small child inside "barely escaped with their lives" and the structure was destroyed. Detectives reported finding extensive physical, electronic and testimonial evidence linking Battles to the fire. The State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted during the investigation.

A burned home linked to the case involving Charles Timothy Battles sits destroyed on Johnson Drive in Gordon County after firefighters extinguished the flames early Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (FOX 5)

Battles previous charges

Dig deeper:

Court records show Battles also has two pending Superior Court cases that were filed in October but stem from incidents that occurred on July 18. In those cases, prosecutors say he targeted a woman who lives along a residential street off Rockbridge Road.

In the July incident, investigators accused Battles of climbing onto the hood of a woman’s car and damaging it, repeatedly contacting her without consent, threatening to commit aggravated assault and returning to her property after she told him he could not enter. The first case includes charges of criminal damage to property in the second degree, stalking, terroristic threats and criminal trespass.

Charles Timothy Battles

A second case, filed the next day, added another stalking charge and another criminal trespass charge linked to the same address. Battles later pleaded guilty to aggravated stalking in October and was serving a probation sentence when the Johnson Drive home caught fire this weekend.

Sheriff Ralston thankful for aid

What they're saying:

Sheriff Mitch Ralston thanked his deputies, Calhoun Police, state investigators and residents who provided tips during the search. "It was important that this matter be resolved quickly given the nature and severity of these crimes. Everyone involved worked around the clock to bring this defendant in, and now he will be held accountable in our courts." Ralston said.

Why did Battles burn the home?

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what may have led to the fire or whether they have identified a motive.

Officials have not released details about how the blaze was set or what specific evidence ties Battles to the scene beyond the general categories already listed.

The sheriff’s office has not provided updates on the condition of the woman and child who escaped the burning home.

Authorities have not said where Battles was staying before his arrest, how long he remained in the area or whether anyone may have helped him during the search.

Court officials have not announced when Battles will make his first appearance or how the new charges will be handled alongside his existing July cases.

No attorney was listed in his case, according to online records.