GOP candidates for Georgia's 10th House seat make their pitches to voters

Georgia Republicans hosted a forum featuring candidates for Georgia's 10th Congressional District seat.

Several Republican candidates qualified for the race: Timothy Barr, Paul Broun, Mike Collins, David Curry, Vernon J. Jones, Marc McMain, Alan Sims and Mitchell Swan.

The forum was set for 3 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson County Agricultural Facility.

After primaries, the candidates will face one of the Democratic challengers: Jessica Allison Fore, Tabitha Johnson-Green, Phyllis Hatcher, Femi Oduwole or Paul Walton.

The U.S. House seat was previously held by Republican Jody Hice, who is running for Secretary of State in Georgia.

The seat encompasses a large suburban and rural area east of Atlanta, including Athens. It's southwestern-most border includes parts of McDonough. The boundary extends south of Milledgeville. The easternmost boundary of the district stops east of Thomson west of Augusta.

Early voting for primaries began this week in Georgia, when a record number of people cast ballots on the first day of early voting. Secretary of State's Office announced that 27,298 Georgians cast ballots during in-person voting Monday. That's three times the number that voted in the first day of the 2018 primary election and nearly double the June 2020 primary.

Another 2,719 absentee ballots have been returned across the state as well.

According to statewide data, more than 14,700 of the voters were Republicans, over 12,300 were Democrats, and more than 260 were nonpartisan.

Early voting continues through May 20, leading up to the primary on May 24.