Google breaks ground on new Atlanta office
ATLANTA - Google broke ground Monday on a new office in Georgia.
The new building will sit on West Peachtree Steet in Midtown Atlanta.
During the morning's event, the company announced an initiative called the Google.org Impact Challenge is coming to Georgia.
They said the initiative will support non-profits across the state.
The company said the new space represents part of Google's largest $13 billion investment in office and data centers across America.