Good Day's Paul Milliken, Buck Lanford recognized for hard work, contributions

Two familiar faces from Good Day Atlanta are receiving well-earned recognition for their contributions both on and off the air.

Paul Milliken, the show’s feature reporter, was honored Tuesday at the Georgia State Capitol with House Resolution 738, commending his dynamic storytelling and engaging coverage of metro Atlanta and communities across the state. State leaders praised Milliken for his fun and hardworking approach to feature reporting, noting his positive impact on viewers throughout Georgia.

Meanwhile, Buck Lanford received a surprise announcement during Tuesday’s broadcast—he’s being inducted into the Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame. Lanford, a former basketball player at South Gwinnett High School, was recognized for his longstanding sports broadcasting career and deep roots in the Gwinnett community.

"This is incredible—thank you so much," Lanford said during the live segment.

