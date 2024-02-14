'Greatest blessing': Good Day's Natalie McCann expecting 2nd child

The Good Day Atlanta family will be getting a little bit bigger soon.

Good Day's Natalie McCann surprised the team on Valentine's Day with the special news that she'll be welcoming a new addition to her family this year.

Natalie and her husband Brad will welcome a new bundle of joy in July.

She shared photos of her daughter Palmer excitedly announcing that she has a sibling on the way.

"We are so grateful to be growing our family. This is the greatest blessing. We can't wait to see Palmer become a big sister," Natalie said. "Thank you to our loved ones and loyal FOX 5 viewers for the support and well wishes!"

There must be something in the water around the Good Day office, because Alyse Eady is also expecting a child - her third after big sister Sofia and big brother Wyatt - due in April.

Please join us in congratulating Natalie and Brad on the big news!