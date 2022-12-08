Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta's Natalie McCann welcomes new baby girl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Good Day Atlanta team is a little bigger thanks to a special new addition.

Good Day's Natalie McCann and her husband Brad welcomed a baby girl this week.

Baby Palmer was born Tuesday.

The little girl weighs in at 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

Both Natalie and Palmer are healthy and doing well.

The McCanns thank all the Good Day viewers for their warm wishes. 

Baby Palmer McCann is the newest member of the Good Day family. (Natalie McCann)