Good Day Viewer Information: Nov. 20, 2025

Here are the featured segments and guests for Nov. 20, 2025:

High 5 Team of the Week Centennial Knights: Fresh off their first playoff win in almost ten years. The Centennial Knights are riding high this morning, as our final high five sports team of the week this year. Good Day's Paul Milliken is in Roswell, where the team is celebrating an incredible season.



Moms on Call gives tips on holiday travel for parents: Moms on Call has helped over one million families feel confident, rested, and equipped during the baby and toddler years. Today Laura and Jennifer give parents tips and hacks on holiday travel with your little ones. Keep up with Moms on Call here.

Yelp Community Manager Erica Eubanks discusses Yelp’s 2026 Trend Forecast: Yelp released its annual forecast revealing the hottest trends across dining, home, lifestyle, beauty, and more. The list is powered by millions of searches and reviews from Yelp users nationwide, the report spotlights how people are looking to live, dine, and unwind in 2026.

Fox Soul's new reality series, "A Flavor": The series follows six powerhouse women restaurateurs in Atlanta. Created and executive produced by Amy Bolton Curley, ‘A Flavor,’ follows six vibrant Black women restaurateurs who have built a culinary empire of more than 25 restaurants nationwide, all rooted in Atlanta. The series serves up business, sisterhood, and soul in a recipe seasoned with heart, hustle, and a dash of humor. The series premieres Saturday at 7pm on Fox Soul.



Sherri's 500th Episode airing today: Sherri spoke with Ron about her 500th episode. There are big things planned and some fun surprises. Watch the episode today at 11am, right after Good Day Atlanta!

Erica Thomas has Thanksgiving to-go options and decor ideas: This Thanksgiving, we have plenty of ways for you to celebrate in style—whether you want to host a gathering at home, make reservations at a top restaurant, or simply have a private chef come to you. From perfectly prepared feasts to stress-free service, you can enjoy every moment without worrying about the details. Make this holiday season unforgettable with options that fit your lifestyle and let you savor the joy, warmth, and flavor of Thanksgiving.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Smalls! To fill out an adoption application, click here.