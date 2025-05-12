Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Viewer Information: May 12, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  May 12, 2025 11:49am EDT
Grammy Award-winning artist Usher Raymond IV delivered Emory University's keynote address at the 180th Commencement. Usher also received an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.

ATLANTA - Emory's 180th Commencement celebrates the Class of 2025: Grammy Award-winning performer and philanthropist Usher Raymond IV delivered the keynote address at Emory University’s 180th Commencement. The renowned artist, known in his music career simply as Usher, received an honorary doctor of humane letters degree during the ceremony.

The FDA has approved the first at-home self-collection device for cervical cancer screening in the United States. It's called the Teal Wand and Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer takes a look at why this may be a breakthrough.

Dr. Neil Winawer talks the latest in health headlines: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first at-home self-collection device for cervical cancer screening in the United States, called the Teal Wand, according to the women’s health company Teal Health.

Actress Terry J Vaughn is heading to the Mississippi Lieutenant Governor's Mansion in Tyler Perry's new political comedy ''She the People.'' The iconic TV star chatted with Alex Whittler about working with the Atlanta media mogul, her work in comedy, and a lot more.

Terri J. Vaughn talks about the new Netflix series "She The People": Executive produced by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms, "She The People" follows politician Antoinette Dunkerson (Vaughn), whom viewers first meet during her campaign for lieutenant governor of Mississippi. After she wins her election, she must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye. Watch the trailer here.

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is having a big month, but a recent airplane interaction shows he hasn't let it go to his head. Podcasters April B. and Shenelle Simone dish on the latest entertainment headlines.

April B and Shenelle Simone talks the latest in entertainment news: Taylor Swift has been subpoenaed in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case, and Travis Hunter makes a new fan while on a flight back home from Denver. 

Meet Dani: Our Pet of the Day

Dani was born without eyes and found as a stray by Feral Cat Rescue. She's a sweetheart who would be great for almost any environment and has the softest fur.

