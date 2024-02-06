Good Day viewer information: Feb. 6, 2024

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Fox Brothers open new Brookhaven location:

You know what they say: there’s no place like home. And that’s why one of metro Atlanta’s top barbecue restaurants has chosen Brookhaven for its latest location.

Fox Brothers Barbecue in Brookhaven is the latest addition to the Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q empire, opening late last year and bringing the brothers back to where it all began. Jonathan and Justin Fox — who own the business along with Beau Nolen — say Brookhaven is where they began holding backyard barbecues more than 20 years ago, igniting a passion for serving others and gaining the attention of the entire community. Catering followed, and then the first Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q opened on DeKalb Avenue a few years later.

And the rest, of course, is culinary history.

Fox Brothers Barbecue in Brookhaven is built around the concept of a meat counter, from which guests can order smoked brisket, ribs, pork, turkey, and sausage, all weighed by the pound and sliced to order. Sandwiches including the Big Tex (brisket) and Turkey Salad are also available on the limited menu, along with sides like brisket chili, Brunswick stew, green beans, and broccoli slaw.

And while the ordering happens at the counter, there’s plenty of room to sit back and enjoy the food on-site; the Fox Brothers Barbecue dining room seats up to 70, and there are four large televisions for those of you might want to watch some sports…like that certain Big Game coming up in a few days!

Fox Brothers Barbecue is located at 4058 Peachtree Road Northeast (in Brookhaven Station), and regular hours are Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. until the food is sold out! For more information on the restaurant and other Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q locations, click here. And to contribute to Hogs for the Cause – the nation's leading fundraiser for pediatric brain cancer outreach services – click here.

Pamela Warner, mother of Malcolm Jamal Warner, reveals secrets to parenting a child star in new book: "A Parent's Guide to Managing Showbiz Kids" is a meticulously designed to assist parents in navigating the multifaceted world of child stardom, providing a clear, practical roadmap for handling the unique challenges that come with managing a child’s career in show business.

Kal-El White on his role on GENIUS as Malcom X older brother Wilford on Hulu/National Geographic's "GENIUS: MLK/X": This groundbreaking docudrama departs conventional retelling to spotlight the parallel journeys of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, two iconic geniuses whose lives converged at the forefront of the civil rights movement. Scheduled to premiere on "GENIUS: MLK/X" will unravel the intertwined narratives of these visionary leaders, played by the talented Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Aaron Pierre as Malcolm X. The series also features Weruche Opia as Coretta Scott King and Jayme Lawson as Betty Shabazz . Kal-El also stars in the hit show "Johnson" that airs on Bounce and is based here in Atlanta. He's a succesful football player and has hopes of playing in college and the NFL.

Do-it-yourself Valentine's Day table decor ideas:

Nothing shows your love and appreciation for someone better than giving a gift you created yourself. Event planner Brittany Sharp and floral designer Toni McDaniel shares some do-it-yourself ideas that are sure to impress for Valentine's Day.

The Reserves at Hamilton Homes' Valentine’s Day dinner: Renowned for his culinary artistry, award-winning chef Alexis Valentine of AV Gourmet has planned an unforgettable three-course dinner for the occasion. Chef Valentine's creative and flavorful dishes are sure to captivate your taste buds and elevate your dining experience. From Marry Me Chicken served with Fettuccini in a Cajun sauce, to Oscar-styled Filet Mignon topped with lump crabmeat, hollandaise sauce, asparagus and a heart-shaped potato croquette, the three-course menu has been carefully-curated to kiss everyone’s appetite