Good Day Viewer information: Dec. 3, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Dec. 3, 2025:

Holiday Budgeting with Rachel Cruze

As the holidays approach, you may be feeling pressure to spend — but it doesn’t have to be that way. Personal finance expert Rachel Cruze joins us live to share how to build a holiday budget that actually works.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock

An indie production is looking for extras, Tulsa King has new casting openings, and one company is hiring for a Production Support Specialist.

Click here for listings and details.

Keep up with Tess on social media @castingcallwithtesshammock.

Stewart Simmons Collection — College-Themed Gift Ideas

It’s the holiday season and college football playoff season. The ladies of Stewart Simmons Collection are here with fun, unique, college-themed gift ideas — plus clever wrapping tips, card pairings, and DIY touches.

For more information on the brand, click here.

Deirdra Lambright Competing on FOX’s All-New Holiday Baking Series "Next Level Baker"

Deirdra Lambright joins us as she prepares to compete on FOX’s new holiday baking competition, Next Level Baker.

The "magical moments" in the show include:

The iconic three-tiered kitchen transforming into a winter wonderland

Carolers delivering festive time calls

Pro ice skaters performing in the Great Room

A live ukulele performance

A massive youth choir at final judging

Just like Next Level Chef, each floor features a dramatically different kitchen — from basement to glistening top level — and the quality of ingredients varies by floor.

Next Level Baker premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. on FOX 5.

Jackie Paige’s Tips for Staying Physically & Mentally Healthy This Holiday Season

Keep up with Jackie middays on MAJIC 107.5/97.5. Her advice includes:

1. Prioritize immune-boosting habits

Cold weather + holiday gatherings = more germs. Get enough sleep, hydrate, and eat nutrient-rich foods like citrus, leafy greens, and yogurt.

2. Balance festive foods with nutritious choices

Enjoy the treats, but pair them with healthy meals. Avoid skipping meals before parties — it can lead to overeating — and stay hydrated.

3. Keep moving, even in the cold

Try indoor workouts, brisk walks, or 10–15 minutes of daily stretching. Staying active boosts your mood, metabolism, and energy.

4. Manage stress, schedule downtime, and say no

Set limits on commitments, plan quiet evenings, and practice simple stress relief like deep breathing, journaling, stretching, or a warm bath.

Pet of the Day

Today’s pet comes from the Hall County Animal Shelter. For more information on adoption, click here.