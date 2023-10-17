Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 17, 2023

AllStar Halloween, the Halloween retail destination:

We’re exactly two weeks away from Halloween — and there are still costumes to choose, accessories to coordinate, and decor to buy.

So, who you gonna call for help? How about a spooky superstore in Calhoun that keeps the spirit of Halloween alive year-round?

We’re talking about AllStar Halloween, the Halloween retail destination located at 976 Highway 53 WSW in Calhoun. Founded by Scott Lunsford in 2019, the year-round store is crammed full of everything you need for a terrifyingly fun Oct. 31 and beyond; the shelves inside are packed with masks and costumes, a dizzying array of makeup, and high-tech animatronics and inflatables. The vast selection of Halloween items has also made AllStar Halloween a favorite for content creators — chances are, you’ve seen the store featured in popular YouTube videos, Instagram reels, and TikToks.

AllStar Halloween is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily — for more information on visiting the store, click here. And for a peek inside this truly jaw-dropping Halloween experience, click the video player in this article!

"Pet Sematary: Bloodlines" on Paramount+:

Forty years ago, Stephen King gave countless readers nightmares with his then-new novel, "Pet Sematary." Now, a film streaming exclusively on Paramount+ explores the fictional events leading up to King’s novel — and might just give nightmares to a whole new generation.

"Pet Sematary: Bloodlines" hit the streaming service last Friday, and immediately bulleted to the most-watched spot platform; the horror prequel is the directorial debut of writer-producer Lindsey Anderson Beer, who’s been a "Pet Sematary" fan since reading the novel as a child.

"I was around 9 or 10, and I saw it in the library, and I didn’t know what it was about," she says. "I ended up reading it in a night, and it really kind of unlocked a love of Stephen King and horror for me."

And the filmmaker says that deep love for King’s work influenced every decision in making the new movie.

"When I came on to re-write the script and direct, I just thought of it as a prequel to the book, and not any one film," she says. "So, I just kept re-reading the book … there’s also a bunch of stuff about the mythology and the evil through the book that’s never been shown in film or explained in film form before, so I was really just looking to bring together those threads and answer questions."

To hear more from "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines" director and co-writer Lindsey Anderson Beer, click the video player in this article. And click here to visit Paramount+.

Making affordable and last-minute Halloween costumes with boxes: Cameron Lovelace, an Atlanta representative from Two Men and a Truck, shows how to make Halloween costumes out of boxes and other household items. With Halloween costumes getting more and more pricey each year, making "boxtumes" is a great way to keep costs down and create a fun family activity at the same time.

Community Burger tailgate segment: Although the weather may be cooling off, football is heating up. That means tailgate season is in full swing. Community Burger has some good food ideas to make your tailgate top tier.

Director and actress Charmin Lee on 'God's Grace: The Sheila Johnson Story': Based on the life of Sheila Johnson who retired from the Air Force after being diagnosed with stage IV metastatic breast cancer and later went on to found an advocacy group to support Black women and men diagnosed with the disease. It airs on BET+ this Thursday, Oct. 19.

Christina "Ms. Basketball talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir "Worthy" is available today. She's made headlines for the past few weeks dishing on her marriage, her friendship with the late Tupac Shakur, and more. Ms. Basketball breaks down some of Jada's stories and more.