Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Tuesday December 27, 2022

David Essel talks post holiday blues and how to cope: David Essel, the best-selling author, counselor and master life coach offers a new monthly program to help Americans heal. This morning he chats about the post-holiday blues and how you can get your mindset ready for a brand-new year. For more on David Essel click here.

John "Mook" Gibbons, founder and CEO of Wu-Tang Management talks "Enter the Wu-Tang: Legacy Book 36 Chambers": Thirty-six Books. Thirty-six Artifacts. This is the Art of Wu-Tang! "The Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy" will change the game, as Wu-Tang has done before, selling only one copy of "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," their seventh studio album, in 2015 for $2 million, which is the most expensive work of musical art ever sold. In 2021, the musical art re-sold for over $4 million. Only 36 copies of "Legacy" will be sold, with one of those being auctioned at Sotheby’s. The 300+ page coffee table tome is a rare relic encased in a chamber that will launch the group further into the future by chronicling its enormous past. For more info on the book click here.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment news: We're just four days from a new year, and so much has happened. Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville recaps some of the biggest moments of the year. Keep up with her on social media @MsBasketball1