Good Day Atlanta viewer information story January 23, 2020

Cathedral Antiques Show returns to Buckhead for 49th year : Another holiday season has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the shopping has to end! And as veteran Atlanta treasure-hunters know, late January is really the most wonderful time of the year, thanks to a big event at one of the area’s most stunning places of worship.

The Cathedral Antiques Show returns for a 49th year to the Cathedral of St. Philip in Buckhead, running from Thursday, January 23rd through Saturday, January 25th. The annual event is sponsored by the Episcopal Church Women, and the money raised supports a different beneficiary each year. Last year’s show raised more than $200,000 for Wilderness Works — and this year, funds will go to Moving in the Spirit, an Atlanta-based youth development program which uses dance to help young people succeed and become better leaders.

So what is the Cathedral Antiques Show, exactly? Well, it’s a lot more than you think it is. First of all, yes — it’s three full days of shopping from some of the region’s top antiques vendors. But the event also includes a Flower Festival, showcasing some true masterpieces of floral design, and a Tour of Homes, for which some of Atlanta’s most beautiful residences open their doors. Oh, and did we mention the Keynote Speakers? This year’s show is headlined by a pair of television favorites — Carson Kressley and Thom Felicia, both known for starring in the original cast of the hit show “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.”

Hours for this year’s Cathedral Antiques Show are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The Flower Festival will take place Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and the Tour of Homes is happening Sunday from Noon to 5:00 p.m. Click here for ticket information on all of the events.

WEB LINK:

https://www.cathedralantiques.org

http://www.movinginthespirit.org

https://wildernessworks.org

Hawkers Asian Street Fare to celebrate Chinese New Year: Chinese New Year will be celebrated this weekend. It's the year of the rat. Chef Allen Lo and Chef James Gruber from Hawkers Asian Street Fare in the Old fourth Ward stop by good Day Atlanta with more on the important holiday and to share some of the menu items from the festivity. For more on Hawkers Asian Street Fare click here. For today's recipe see below.

Hawker's Shrimp and Chicken Wonton

Yield: 32 Wonton

INGREDIENTS

Wontons:

4 dried Chinese mushrooms (Shiitake)

6 oz.shrimp (21-25ct), peeled and deveined

10oz. ground dark meat chicken

1/2 teaspoonsalt

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, Kadoya

To Assemble:

1egg, freshly beaten

Wonton wrappers, about 32

INSTRUCTIONS

1.Reconstitute the Chinese mushrooms with hot water for 2 hours. Then drain and squeeze out any excess water. Cut off and discard the stems. Dice the mushrooms into 1/4"x1/4" squares.2.Using a knife, smack the shrimp flat, then roughly chop shrimp into 1/4" chunks3.Add all ingredients, with the exception of the cornstarch and sesame oil together in a mixing bowl4.Mix well, then add corn starch. Mix again, then add sesame oil and mix again.5.Lift the mixture up and slam back into the bowl repeatedle for about 5 minutes. **This is very important, the goal is to remove all air pockets in the mixture and create the appropriate bite to the protein which is the key to a good wonton.6.Place the wonton wrapper on a clean cutting board or work surface. Use a teaspoon to roughly portion ½oz. wt. of mixture onto center of the wrapper. 7.Lightly wipe egg wash around outer edges of wrapper.8.They are tobe wrapped like a purse, making 2 corners meet and folding the other 2 ends in and pinching around the protein to ensure a proper seal. 9.When ready to cook the wontons, bring a pot of water to boil.10.Boil the wontons for 4-5 minutes or until they are floating on their ownor freezefor future use



"Cherish The Day" stars on Good Day Atlanta: "Cherish The Day" is the new, highly anticipated anthology that debut on "OWN" next month. The show produced by Ava Duvernay follows one day in the life of a couple in love in each episode. The starys of the show Xosha Roquemore and alano Miller stopped by Good Day Atlanta to preview the show. For more information on "Cherish The Day" click here.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on PAWS Atlanta or how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Food Trends in 2020 with Chadwick Boyd: Food and lifestyle expert and our longtime friend Chadwick Boy joins Good Day Atlanta's Ron Gant via Skype with a glimps to what exciting things we should expect to see in food this year. fo more information on Chadwick Boyd click here. You can also follow him on Instagram @Chadwickboyd .