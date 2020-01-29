Good Day Atlanta viewer information story Jan. 29, 2020

Football-bowling mashup “Fowling” arrives in Atlanta:

It’s a mashup of bowling and football, with a dash of cornhole thrown in for good measure — and even though we’re terrible at all of those games, the Good Day feature team couldn’t pass up the chance to be among the first in Atlanta to go Fowling!

Fowling Warehouse Atlanta is on-track for a February opening, becoming the fourth Fowling Warehouse location following those in Hamtramck, Michigan (the original, which opened its doors in December of 2014), Grand Rapids and Cincinnati. Atlanta’s own Fowling Warehouse is located at 1356 English Street NW, inside a 25,000-square foot space with a restaurant, bar, and plenty of televisions on which to watch sports.

And speaking of sports … let’s talk Fowling. As you can probably imagine, Fowling was discovered “by accident” during a tailgating party for the Indianapolis 500. Described as “the original football bowling pin game,” the objective is simple — to knock down your opponent’s pins before they knock down yours. And how do you do that? By throwing a football, of course. The football is thrown back and forth down a single lane by players on each team until one side’s pins have all been knocked down.

Fowling might sound easy, but trust us — it takes real skill to win. And how do we know that? Because we spent the morning at Fowling Warehouse Atlanta engaged in an insanely competitive battle for bragging rights! Click the video player to see how it all turned out, and to get a first look inside the space ahead of its Grand Opening next month!

WEB LINK: http://fowlingwarehouse.com

Advertisement

High School Coach Of The Year on Good Day Atlanta:

Dalton High School's football coach has been named the Don Shula NFL High School Coach Of The Year. Matt Land was at the Pro Bowl this past weekend and now he's on the way to Super Bowl IV. He stops by Good Day Atlanta before heading to Miami to about the national honor.

For more information on Matt Land click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt click here.

Skype interview with Mz. Shyneka from Hot 107.9.