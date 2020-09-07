Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 7, 2020

Solidarity Food Bank expands in Sandy Springs: What started as a small, emergency pantry to help food-insecure families during the COVID-19 pandemic has quickly evolved into the mother of all food pantries in the Sandy Springs Community. Buck Lanford takes a look at the pantry that has now moved inside a former Publix at The Prado and is feeding between 150 to 200 families a week. For more information click here.

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest Coronavirus news: There are now nearly 300 hundred thousand Covid-19 cases in Georgia. Dr. Neil Winawer with Emory University's School of Medicine joins us live to talk about the latest trends. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his Coronavirus Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer.

Dantanna's Restaurant offers grilling tips for viewers this Labor Day. For more information on Dantanna's click here. For today's tips see below.

Prime beef is produced from young, well-fed beef cattle. It has abundant marbling (the amount of fat interspersed with lean meat), and is generally sold in restaurants and hotels. Prime roasts and steaks are excellent for dry-heat cooking such as broiling, roasting or grilling. Only about 2% of beef is USDA PRIME.

Steak Preparation:

1. Start with quality meat like Dantanna's Prime steaks.

2. Let the steak warm up slightly. The meat relaxes and cooks more evenly.

3. Season well.

4. Place on hot grill. Leave it alone until you're ready to turn it.

5. Turn it 90° to form diamond shaped marks. Leave it alone until you're ready to turn it again.

6. Turn it over. Leave it alone until you're ready to turn it again.

7. Turn it 90° to form diamond shaped marks. Leave it alone until you're ready to remove it from the grill.

8. Let it rest. The juices are hot and need a chance to redistribute and not just flow out onto the plate.

Asparagus Preparation:

1. Blanch asparagus in boiling water.

2. Place in ice water to cool quickly and lock in the color.

3. Sauté with butter, garlic, salt and pepper.



Labor Day dessert recipe from Beetle Cat: BeetleCat's Pastry Director, Chrysta Poulos joins us with a lesson on how to whip up their delicious coconut pie. See recipe below. For more information on BeetleCat click here.

BeetleCat – Coconut Pie Recipe (yields 1 pie)

pastry creative director Chrysta Poulos

Ingredients

2oz butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 T. vanilla X & paste

2 pinches of salt

2.75oz buttermilk

½ cup coconut

Directions

**Par Bake Graham Shells to a light golden… not “too parbaked”… it makes the crust too crunchy.

Melt butter; let cool slightly.

Add sugar to melted butter and stir with spatula to combine.

Combine eggs, vanilla and paste; add eggs one at a time, stirring to combine (adding the next egg only after the previous has been thoroughly incorporated).

Stir in the buttermilk and salt.

Stir in shredded coconut.

***try not to incorporate too much air… it alters the final product: a thin sugar crust will form on top.

Pour filling into par baked shells so that it comes just to the rim of the edge of the crust.

Bake at 325 on a high fan until the tops are golden and the custard no longer jiggles.

***turn fan to low if pies are getting too dark but are still not yet fully set.

