Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 6, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Celebrating a gooey Grandparents Day at Sloomoo Institute: Here's a friendly reminder: this coming Sunday is Grandparents Day! And what better way to show your love for Grandma and Grandpa than by covering them in gooey, globby slime? Things got a little messy this morning on Good Day Atlanta, as we got an early start on the Grandparents Day celebration at Sloomoo Institute Atlanta!

Falcons Dirty Birds season kick-off Pep Rally: Celebrate the return of Falcons football with a free kickoff party featuring special appearances, musical performances and giveaways. Join current Falcons players and special guests as we kick off the 2023 season! This event will be emceed by announcer Ryan Cameron and Chelsea Phillips Tafoya and will feature: Performance by T.I. Appearances by current Falcons players, Coach Smith and Terry Fontenot, giveaways and more! It's happening this Friday at 7:00 at Atlantic Station

Mike and Egypt from HGTV'S Married to Real Estate talk Atlanta Home Show: The Atlanta Home Show is coming up Sept. 8-10 at Atlanta Home Show, Cobb Galleria. They'll talk the latest in Atlanta's house flipping market, their home furnishings line (Indigo Road) and what they'll be doing at the show on September 8 and 9. For more information on Atlanta Home Show click here.

Dr. Bernice King talks Beloved Community International Expo event: The Beloved Community International Expo serves as an all-encompassing experience for global citizens to unite in celebration of Dr. King’s love-centered vision of the Beloved Community, where peace and harmony for all cultures can be achieved through nonviolence.eople of all ages can travel around the world without leaving "Sweet Auburn Avenue." The Expo celebrates global culture by showcasing captivating performances, curated creative works, politics, food, music, dance and more, from societies around the World! It's happening this Saturday from 11am-6pm. For more information click here.

Jackie Paige gives tips for Healthy Aging Month: Listen to Jackie weekdays from 10 til 3 on MAJIC 107.5