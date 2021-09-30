Good Day Atlanta viewer information: September 30, 2021

Paul attends the Bandaloop field rehearsal: A world-renowned dance company is performing a series of free shows in Atlanta this weekend, but it’s not happening on a traditional stage … or even in a theatre.

So, where can you find BANDALOOP premiering its newest work here in town? Here’s a hint: look up!

Atlanta-based Flux Projects presents the world premiere of "Field" this weekend, danced by vertical dance pioneer BANDALOOP…and it’s happening on the side of the 725 Ponce building, overlooking the Eastside Trail of the Atlanta BeltLine.

What exactly is vertical dancing? It essentially means BANDALOOP’s performers are secured sideways on climbing ropes, literally using the side of a building as a dancefloor. BANDALOOP is an innovator in this kind of performance (you’ve probably seen clips of the group on television or on social media); the company was founded back in 1991 in Oakland, California, and has performed for millions of people in dozens of countries.

We caught up with artistic director Melecio Estrella at rehearsal Wednesday afternoon to learn more about the concept behind "Field."

"‘Field’ is [built] around the ancestral, ecological, and spiritual impacts of textiles," Estrella says. "And as a form of dance that relies on nylon climbing ropes, we think of our form as a sort of fiber-arts form."

BANDALOOP will perform on Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3 at around 5 p.m. each evening; the show can be viewed from the Eastside Trail of the Atlanta BeltLine, facing 725 Ponce (which houses Kroger). The performances are free and open to the public.

For a look at the performers rehearsing ahead of this weekend’s shows, click the video player in this article!

R&B artist Tweet releases new single: The Southern Hummingbird is back with new music. Tweet released her newest single, "Neva Gonna Break My Heart Again." The ballad reflects on the heartbreak she's experienced in the past, and how she vows to protect her heart from that pain again. Most people may remember Tweet from her hit single, "Oops Oh My." She has collaborated with many artists, including Karen Clark Sheard, Monica and more. You can purchase and stream her latest single here.

Dr. Jackie's 50 Shades of Pink 1st Annual Golf Tournament: Dr. Jackie is a two-time breast cancer survivor, so breast cancer awareness month is very important to her. This October she is hosting the 50 Shades of Pink 1st Annual Golf Tournament in Marietta. The event is happening on Oct. 2. For more information click here.

Christian J. Simon talks "Sydney to the Max" and upcoming Disney Halloween Film ‘’Under Wraps'': Christian J. Simon makes his way into homes weekly, starring as a young Leo, the quick-witted yet supportive and level-headed best friend to Max in Disney Channel's daughter/father comedy "Sydney to the Max." In "Under Wraps," he’ll star as ‘Gilbert’ alongside friends, Marshall and Amy. The film follows the three as they rush to return a mummy named Harold to his resting place before midnight on Halloween while facing a series of hiccups along the way. Watch the trailer here.

Antonio Sabato Junior & David A.R. White talk latest film "God's Not Dead: We the People": "God's Not Dead: We the People" is an inspirational movie that stars Isaiah Washington ("Grey's Anatomy"), David A.R. White ("God's Not Dead"), Antonio Sabato Jr. ("General Hospital"), Grammy recording artist Francesca Battistelli, William Forsythe ("Dick Tracy") and Judge Jeanine Pirro (Fox News). The plot parallels current news headlines regarding the challenge against the freedom of speech and religious liberties as the fundamental right to educate children. Click here to watch the trailer.