Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 25, 2025

Special guests and segments for Good Day Atlanta on Sept. 25, 2025:

High 5 Sports Team of the Week: Jackson County High School



We’re celebrating the Panthers of Jackson County High School this morning! The team is off to a strong start with a 4-1 record and faces Alcovy tonight. But before kickoff, we’ve got a "Team of the Week" trophy to hand off.

Georgia Vipers Women’s Tackle Football



The Georgia Vipers are officially the 2025 AWFL National Champions. In their very first season, the professional women’s tackle football team made history by capturing both the American Women’s Football League National Championship and their conference title — a rare double crown for a debut team. The Vipers will host tryouts on Oct. 4. [Click here for more information.]

Jazzercise Makes a Comeback



The retro workout is back — and Gen Z and millennials are loving it. Jazzercise blends dance with strength and resistance training, creating a workout that’s helped millions feel strong, healthy and happy. Local instructors will show us how it’s done, and you can experience it yourself with unlimited classes and no long-term commitment. [Click here for more information.]

Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Idiot Sandwich’ Challenge



Buck and Ron join the ladies in the kitchen to try out "Cinnamon Apple Grilled Cheese" from Gordon Ramsay’s new cookbook Idiot Sandwich. Will it earn a thumbs-up from the team?

Cinnamon Apple Grilled Cheese Croissant Sandwich

Ingredients:

4 croissants

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp softened butter

1 cup chopped apples

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

Pinch of salt

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp brown sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup water

Slices of cheese (your choice – cheddar or gouda work well)

Step 1: Prepare the Honey Butter

In a small bowl, mix softened butter with honey until smooth.

Flatten croissants with a rolling pin on a cutting board.

Spread the honey-butter mixture on both sides of each pressed croissant. Set aside.

Step 2: Make the Cinnamon Apple Compote

In a medium pot, combine chopped apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, lemon juice, brown sugar, vanilla extract and ½ cup of water.

Bring the mixture to a boil.

Reduce heat and let simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the apples soften and the sauce thickens.

Remove from heat and set aside.

Step 3: Grill the Croissants

Heat a skillet over medium heat.

Place two croissants in the pan. Cover with parchment paper and press down with a burger smasher for a few seconds.

Flip the croissants, add cheese slices on top, and cook for 1–3 minutes until the cheese begins to melt.

Remove from the pan. Spread the warm apple compote evenly on top of the melted cheese.

Top with another smashed croissant to make a sandwich.

Step 4: Serve and Enjoy!

Slice in half and serve warm. Perfect for a sweet-and-savory treat with a fall twist. 🍎🧀🥐

Interior Design Tips with Rachel Provencal



Interior designer and professional home stager Rachel Provencal shares quick, inexpensive tricks to elevate the look of your home without breaking the bank.







