Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 25, 2023

Here's what was featured on today's Good Day Atlanta.

Top Metro Atlanta haunt unveils new scares for the season: Here’s a little "monstrous math" for you: what do you get when you start with two haunts, add in five escape rooms, and then throw in one spine-tingling monster museum? You don’t need a calculator to solve this one, all you need is a trip to Stone Mountain’s NETHERWORLD Haunted House!

NETHERWORLD’s haunt season officially launched this weekend and runs on select dates through Nov. 11 — continuing a terrifying tradition that began back in 1997. Regularly listed as one of the top haunts in the world, NETHERWORLD is actually several spine-tingling attractions in one: there are two seasonal walk-through haunts, five pulse-pounding escape rooms (which are open year-round), and a "museum" of creepy creatures — all housed within NETHERWORLD’s sprawling 10 acres in Stone Mountain.

Now…let’s get down to disturbing details. This year’s walk-through haunt themes are "Primordial" — which features a battle involving the forces of nature! — and "Cryptid Chaos," which puts visitors face-to-face with legendary creatures including the Jersey Devil, Mothman, and the Chupacabra. Meanwhile, Escape the NETHERWORLD just launched its latest escape room, called "Alien Terror: The Doom of the Dark Horizon," which challenges space travelers to search for dark matter while trying not to fall prey to … well … let’s just say some not-so-friendly extra-terrestrials.

Of course, we tried it all out on Good Day Atlanta this morning — click the video player in this article to see more…if you dare! NETHERWORLD Haunted House is located at 1313 Netherworld Way in Stone Mountain — click here for more information on dates, times, and admission.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Drew Sidora talks her nonprofit foundation Dream Makers: In light of the gentrification around certain Atlanta neighborhoods, Drew and her nonprofit are actively working to do what they can to keep African Americans in the community. They will be hosting a marathon on Sept. 30.

Jack Osbourne talks being a part of "Special Forces" on Fox: Sixteen celebrities face challenges from the playbook of the Special Forces selection process. Catch the season premiere tonight at 9. Get a sneak peek here.

DeAsia Robinson talks the latest in entertainment news: Usher has been announced this year's Super Bowl headliner, and are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce a couple? DeAsia Robinson has the latest.