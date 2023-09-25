Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 25, 2023

Expand / Collapse search

ATLANTA - Here's what was featured on today's Good Day Atlanta. 

Sampling the scares at Netherworld

Netherworld is back for its 27th season of scares with two walk-through haunts, five pulse-pounding escape rooms, and a ''museum'' of creepy creatures.

Top Metro Atlanta haunt unveils new scares for the season:  Here’s a little "monstrous math" for you: what do you get when you start with two haunts, add in five escape rooms, and then throw in one spine-tingling monster museum? You don’t need a calculator to solve this one, all you need is a trip to Stone Mountain’s NETHERWORLD Haunted House!

NETHERWORLD’s haunt season officially launched this weekend and runs on select dates through Nov. 11 — continuing a terrifying tradition that began back in 1997. Regularly listed as one of the top haunts in the world, NETHERWORLD is actually several spine-tingling attractions in one: there are two seasonal walk-through haunts, five pulse-pounding escape rooms (which are open year-round), and a "museum" of creepy creatures — all housed within NETHERWORLD’s sprawling 10 acres in Stone Mountain.

Now…let’s get down to disturbing details. This year’s walk-through haunt themes are "Primordial" — which features a battle involving the forces of nature! — and "Cryptid Chaos," which puts visitors face-to-face with legendary creatures including the Jersey Devil, Mothman, and the Chupacabra. Meanwhile, Escape the NETHERWORLD just launched its latest escape room, called "Alien Terror: The Doom of the Dark Horizon," which challenges space travelers to search for dark matter while trying not to fall prey to … well … let’s just say some not-so-friendly extra-terrestrials.

Of course, we tried it all out on Good Day Atlanta this morning — click the video player in this article to see more…if you dare! NETHERWORLD Haunted House is located at 1313 Netherworld Way in Stone Mountain — click here for more information on dates, times, and admission.

Drew Sidora on her life changes and projects

Actress, singer, 'Real Housewife' and entrepreneur Drew Sidora has been through a lot in the past year, and her new project may just be music to everyone's ears. Sidora sits down with Sharon Lawson for a wide-spanning interview about coping after a traumatic 'Housewives' season, where she is now in life, her new single, and her new full project coming next year.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Drew Sidora talks her nonprofit foundation Dream Makers: In light of the gentrification around certain Atlanta neighborhoods, Drew and her nonprofit are actively working to do what they can to keep African Americans in the community. They will be hosting a marathon on Sept. 30.

Jack Osbourne on the 'World's Toughest Test'

On the hit FOX series 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test,' 14 celebrities will face the harsh weather conditions as they see the limits of their mental and physical strength. Jack Osbourne is one of the new recruits, and he sat down with Paul Milliken to talk about the season.

Jack Osbourne talks being a part of "Special Forces" on Fox: Sixteen celebrities face challenges from the playbook of the Special Forces selection process. Catch the season premiere tonight at 9. Get a sneak peek here.

Usher to headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher made the world say 'Yeah' with his announcement he will be rocking Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

DeAsia Robinson talks the latest in entertainment news: Usher has been announced this year's Super Bowl headliner, and are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce a couple? DeAsia Robinson has the latest. 