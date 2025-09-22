Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 22, 2025
Atlanta - Here is the list of guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Sept. 22, 2025:
- 93rd Annual North Georgia State FairThe North Georgia State Fair is back at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta, running through Sunday, Sept. 28. This year’s fair features live entertainment from escape artist Lady Houdini to the Zerbini Family Circus, plus rides including the new Flying Cows. Visitors can also catch a performing robot, a "strolling piano" and one of the world’s top fire eaters — along with plenty of fair food. See more that the fair has to offer by clicking here.
- Child Passenger Safety MonthSeptember is Child Passenger Safety Month, with Child Passenger Safety Week beginning Sept. 21. According to the CDC, a child younger than 13 is involved in a car crash every 33 seconds, and car crashes remain a leading cause of death in children. Proper use of car seats, booster seats and seat belts can reduce the risk of injury or death by up to 80%. Children’s Emergency Department physician Dr. Maneesha Agarwal shares important tips for families.
- Netflix’s "Ruth & Boaz"Actors Serayah, Tyler Lepley and Devon Franklin are talking about their new Netflix film, Ruth & Boaz. The modern-day reimagining of the biblical love story follows Ruth Moably (Serayah), an Atlanta hip-hop artist who steps away from fame after tragedy. While caring for her late boyfriend’s mother (Phylicia Rashad) in rural Tennessee, she finds healing and love with Boaz (Tyler Lepley), a vineyard owner. Ruth & Boaz premieres on Netflix Friday.