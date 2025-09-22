Metro Atlanta’s largest fair returns to Marietta

The Brief The 93rd Annual Superior Plumbing Presents North Georgia State Fair is happening through September 28th at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta. The event is Metro Atlanta's largest fair, and features a long list of live entertainment, rides, and plenty of fair food. Entertainment this year includes escape artist Lady Houdini to the thrilling Zerbini Family Circus.



There are certain things you expect to find at a fair: cotton candy, rides, carnival games.

And yes, you’ll find those things at the 93rd Annual Superior Plumbing Presents North Georgia State Fair. But you’ll also find a performing robot, a "strolling piano," and one of the world’s top fire-eaters!

As you can tell, this year’s North Georgia State Fair is going to be one of the ages — which is why this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta getting a behind-the-scenes look! This year’s fair runs through Sunday, September 28th, filling the park with a mind-boggling array of live entertainment (we’re talking everything from escape artist Lady Houdini to the thrilling Zerbini Family Circus), rides (including a new one called Flying Cows!), and plenty of delicious food.

Speaking of food, our friends from Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q are once again represented at the fair, and fired up the smokers this morning to make sure we didn’t leave hungry! Williamson Bros. Bar-B-Q has been a local favorite since 1990, which means the team is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Hours for the 93rd Annual Superior Plumbing Presents North Georgia State Fair are 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 4:00 p.m. to Midnight on Friday, 10:00 a.m. to Midnight on Saturday, and 12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Gate admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 55 and over, and free for kids 10 and under.

For more information on this year’s fair, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our magical morning in Marietta!