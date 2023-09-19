Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 19, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta.

Wurst Beer Hall Oktoberfest:

Here at Good Day Atlanta, we’re generally focused on showcasing the best of everything. But we don’t mind spending a morning with the worst…that is, when it’s spelled w-u-r-s-t!

Now that Oktoberfest season is upon us, we decided to throw on our lederhosen and spend a morning with the talented team at The Wurst Beer Hall, a German-themed beer and food joint located on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood.

Created by Chef Shaun Doty (along with the adjoining The Best Sandwich Shop), The Wurst Beer Hall is open for dinner on Wednesdays through Sundays and brunch on the weekends — and the menu features plenty of German favorites including Bavarian pretzels, chicken schnitzel, and sauerkraut. Those staples sit side-by-side with Southern brunch classics including chicken and waffles and biscuits and gravy, and traditional pub fare like fish and chips and bangers and mash. And, of course, with a name like The Wurst Beer Hall, there’s plenty of beer on tap!

The Wurst Beer Hall is located at 863 Ponce de Leon Avenue Northeast, and regular hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sundays — along with 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. To check out the menu, click here.

Oktoberfest, of course, is a celebration of German food, beer, and culture — and this year’s event launched Saturday and runs through Oct. 3. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting in the Oktoberfest spirit at one of the "Wurst" places in the city!

Ryan Cameron hosts "Amplify Color" podcast: "Amplify Color" is a podcast series from Interval Presents, Warner Music Group’s (WMG) in-house podcast network, hosted by Ryan Cameron, a 2-times Emmy winner, the host of "Voice of Atlanta," and a member of the Georgia and Black Radio Hall of Fame. Episode 3 premieres Sept. 20, and it'll explore the creation of WERD, America’s first Black-owned radio station. Founded in Atlanta, WERD was known for playing Black music that wasn’t traditionally played on white-owned stations, offering Black artists and DJs new opportunities to be heard. The station also played a huge role in the Civil Rights movement, allowing leaders like Martin Luther King, Jr. to relay his message to his audience.

Dr. Kim McNair and Terri J. Vaughn talk The Women on The Move Summit: The Women on The Move Summit encourages people to work together to achieve career goals, creating a powerful platform to empower and inspire women & men from diverse backgrounds. This year's theme is focusing on "redefining success". Get your tickets here.

Michael Jai White talks "Outlaw Johnny Black": With more than 10 million fans on Facebook and 3 million followers on Instagram, Michael J. White is one of the most influential action stars in the business. In the new movie, cowboy Johnny Black vows to gun down Brett Clayton, the man responsible for the death of his father. He soon becomes a wanted outlaw while posing as a preacher in a small mining town that's been taken over by a notorious land baron. The SAG AFTRA Foundation has granted Michael permission to promote the project as well. Watch the trailer here.

Ally Lynn talks the latest in entertainment news: Shannon Beador was arrested after an apparent DUI. Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn gives us the details.