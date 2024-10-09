Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 9, 2024

New restaurants spice up Porterdale culinary scene:

One hosts Sunday jazz brunches, and the other features more than a dozen massive screens for maximum sports viewing. So what do Porterdale’s newest restaurants have in common?

For starters, Christopher and Julie Freeman are the owners of Yellow River Ale House and Sportsman’s Grille, which opened this year in Porterdale. Along with sharing owners, the restaurants also share a street. Both are located on Main Street, giving both locals and visitors two new gathering places in the Newton County town.

But as we found this morning on Good Day Atlanta, there’s a unique vibe at each of the businesses. Yellow River Ale House (2001 Main Street) is led by executive chef Eddie Russell and features an ever-evolving menu created from seasonal ingredients that focuses on Mediterranean-fusion cuisine. With regular live music — including those Sunday jazz brunches — and a lengthy list of wine and cocktails, the owners say Yellow River Ale House is an upscale hangout perfect for a special evening out. Sportsman’s Grille (2041 Main Street), meanwhile, is exactly what you think it is: American fare like burgers and fries, beer, and lots of TV screens tuned into sports games.

With both establishments, the Freemans say they’re excited to become a vital part of the Porterdale community, which was incorporated back in 1917 and is almost entirely featured on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information on the restaurants, click the links below. And to check out our morning visiting both of them on Good Day Atlanta, click the video player in this article!

