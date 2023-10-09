Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Oct. 9, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on Good Day Atlanta today.

Ghost-hunting at Lost Corner Preserve in Sandy Springs: The spookier side of the 24-acre Lost Corner Preserve will take center stage on Saturday, October 21st with a one-night-only "Ghost Hunting 101" program led by the Southeastern Institute of Paranormal Research. The three-hour program will begin with a short lecture on ghost-hunting, and will continue with an exploration of the historic property, complete with investigative equipment. Meanwhile, Georgia Author of the Year Ann Hite will visit Lost Corner Preserve on Tuesday, October 24th to talk about her latest book, Haints on Black Mountain.

New York Times bestselling author Bret Bair talks new book out tomorrow: "To Rescue the Constitution" explores George Washington’s role in the revolution, the ratification of our constitution and the presidency – taking an in-depth look at America’s early struggles after winning the Revolutionary War and how Washington answered his new nation’s call to set it on a steady course. As president of the Constitutional Convention, then as the nation’s first president, Baier dives deep into Washington’s steady leadership and how it kept the new nation from collapsing.

Kicks and Fros founder Melissa Carnegie shares love for sneakers on National Sneaker Day: Melissa’s love for sneakers, led her to create the ‘Kicks & Fros’ was created as a creative way to highlight Black and Brown women in the sneaker space. It has now grown into a hub for women, who love and want to learn more about sneakers and the culture.

Mani Mills has the latest celeb gossip: Entertainment contribute Mani Mills appeared on Good Day Atlanta to discuss Latto giving back to her alma mater, Lovejoy High School. The Atlanta Rapper donated $35,000 to the school's homecoming. The 24-year-old even brought Wingstop for the students.

