Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 5, 2023

Here's what you may have missed on today's Good Day Atlanta/

High 5 Sports Team Of The Week: Newton High School Rams are 6-0 so far this season.

Hell's Kitchen contestants Melissa and Claudia are from Atlanta and will be competing on this upcoming season of "Hell's Kitchen: The American Dream": The show airs on Fox Thursday nights at 8. Gordon Ramsay hosts the intense cooking competition where the winner will be given the chance to be a head chef, but first must prove themselves.

Comedian and actor Michael Rapaport is coming to Atlanta: He will be performing four standup shows at City Winery at Ponce City Market on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Michael has appeared in over 60 films since the early 1990s and starred on the sitcom "The War at Home." In the past year, he’s appeared on Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Simpsons," and past TV roles include "Boston Public," "Friends," "Prison Break," "Justified," and "Atypical." Click here for tickets.

Former "SNL" and "Seinfeld" cast member Siobhan Fallon Hogan talks "Shelter in Solitude:" Starring Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Peter Macon ("The Orville"), Robert Patrick ("Terminator 2: Judgment Day"), and Dan Castellaneta. "Shelter in Solitude" is the story of a death row prisoner (Peter Macon) with 10 days left to live and his relationship with a washed-up country singer (Fallon Hogan), and features a lot of original music produced in Nashville. Previously, the film won the Best Actress and Best Cinematography awards at the 2023 Boston International Film Festival. The film will open in Atlanta (at the Hollywood off Interstate 85) on Oct. 6.