Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 31, 2022

Atlanta stunt gym lends thrills and chills to locally-made horror flicks:

If you watched a scary movie over the Halloween weekend, chances are you saw the work of a stunt performer. Whether the scene calls for a sinister witch flying through the air or Jason Vorhees emerging from a burning building, stunt performers are a necessary element of most horror flicks. But where do these talented professionals learn their skills and practice their craft?

Well, one of those places is right here in metro Atlanta. Brian Krainson founded professional stunt gym ATL Stunts back in 2019, creating a place where he and others could learn the skills they'd need to work steadily in Georgia’s booming film and television production scene.

"Primarily I wanted to have a place to train stunts because it's hard to find places to train stunts," Krainson told us last year. "Before you can get a job, you need training, right?"

Initially located in Chamblee, Krainson moved ATL Stunts to 6899 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Norcross, where he currently hosts classes and workshops taught by professionals in the industry. Because instructors are all actively working on local productions, there’s not a set class schedule; upcoming workshops are posted on Instagram, which you can find by clicking here.

You may remember our last trip to ATL Stunts in early 2021, during which we enjoyed a little "airtime" up on wires (watch it here!). Well, we figured Halloween was a perfect time to make some movie magic again! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning of tricks and treated at ATL Stunts!

BET is bringing a daring new dating series, titled "After Happily Ever After": This one-of-a-kind dating series will ask - can your ex help you find new love? On each installment of the eight-episode reality series "After Happily Ever After," Bow Wow will throw a singles party with a new group of potential prospects for the daters. These parties only attended by the ex-spouses so that they can determine who might be best suited for their former partner. The exes will invite one of the prospects to move into the house for 48 hours to date their former spouse. At the end of the two days, the dater will decide to either keep the prospect or send them back to the singles pool and take another opportunity to meet someone new. Are exes the best equipped candidates to help these daters meet their next loves? In this environment, will old feelings resurface while watching their former partner fall in love with someone new? Will they realize their ex is still the one? Or will they find a new love in their "After Happily Ever After"? The show airs Wednesday nights at 10 on BET.

Dr. Susan Maples' trick or treat tips: Don’t give me something sweet to eat! That’s the stern warning from one dentist and children’s health advocate this Halloween. She says it’s not that she wants to take the fun out of Halloween. She just wants parents and kids to be smart about it this year and realize all the dangers that come with even a little sugar consumption.

Good Day Atlanta anchors show off their pumpkin decorating skills: Happy Halloween! Our anchors decorated their own pumpkins, and viewers voted for their favorite. They were all different, and pretty cool too. Click the video player to find out which anchor did which pumpkin, and to find out who the winner is!

Entertainment and radio host Kierra M talks the latest in celebrity news: Celebrities always take dressing up for Halloween to the next level, and this year wasn't any different. Kierra M shows us some of the best costumes this year. Keep up with her on social media @officialkierram