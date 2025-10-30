Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 30, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Oct. 30, 2025:

High 5 Sports Team Of The Week Athens Academy: Anticipation is building in Athens where the Spartans are being celebrated for their incredible season. And what better way to do that than to crown them our high five sports team of the week. Good Day's Paul Miliken presented the team with the trohy.



Headkrack of Fox Soul's Side Dish shares the latest in entertainment headlines: Jennifer Lawrence says she finds her past interviews cringey, and Niecy Nash has a lot of baggage when traveling. Also, Naturi Naughton says Halloween costumes can make or break a relationship. Headkrack shares it all with Alyse. Watch Side Dish here.

Georgia Gwinnett College professor Dr. David Ludden talks time change: On November 2, clocks will move back one hour as Daylight Saving Time ends. Beyond the collective sighs and extra cups of coffee, what real impact does this shift have on people — economically and personally? Dr. David Ludden, Professor at Georgia Gwinnett College has some answers.

Smorgasburg festival comes to Atlanta: The festival was founded in Brooklyn back in 2011, and now it's here in Atlanta. The festival will run through December 20, rain or shine, before returning in March 2026 for its regular season through December 2026. The mission to support food entrepreneurs and foster the community, each location offers an evolving lineup of vendors and experiences that reflect the local culture. Click here for more information.

The Purple Boots Foundation champions survivors of domestic violence and abuse: To observe International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (Nov 25), Atlanta’s Obsidian Arts Collective (OArtsCo) will close its season with The Color Purple. They are using theatre as a platform to highlight survival, growth, and sisterhood. Six performances are scheduled for November 8–16 at the CRCA Black Box Theater in Conyers. Purchase your tickets here.

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful to Celebrate America Recycles Day with November 8 Community Event: Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will kick off a community-wide, storm drain-focused component to Gwinnett Great Days of Service. For more information, click here.

Tessa Thompson brings an epic stage role to the screen in "Hedda": Actress Tessa Thompson’s awards shelf is about to get a little more crowded. Thompson is being honored with a Distinguished Performance Award at this year’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival for her performance in "Hedda," writer-director Nia DaCosta’s bold new take on the classic Ibsen play "Hedda Gabler."

Pet of the day with Paws Atlanta: Booker is a 4-year-old mixed breed, looking for a loving home.

Chadwick Boyd talks green bean casserole and his national campaign: Green bean casserole turns 70 this year and to celebrate Chadwick has launched the Green Bean Casserole for Good national campaign. Proceeds go to fund a research grant in honor of Dorcas Reilly, the home economist who created the dish. To join the celebration by purchasing a limited-edition Green Bean Casserole for Good T-shirt. You can help them raise their goal of $25,000. Get Chadwick's casserole recipe below:

Smoky Bacon & Cheddar Green Bean Casserole

Serves 8

Ingredients

• 6 slices thick-cut bacon

• 3 cups thickly sliced mushrooms (8 ounces)

• ½ cup onion, finely diced (half a medium onion)

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided

• 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• 1½ cups chicken or vegetable broth

• 1 cup heavy cream

• ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

• ½ teaspoon black pepper

• 16 ounces frozen green beans

• 2 cups shredded sharp or extra-sharp cheddar cheese, divided

• ⅓ cup plain breadcrumbs

• 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted

Instructions

1. Cook the bacon. In a large 12-inch skillet, cook 6 slices thick-cut bacon on medium to medium-high heat for about 10 minutes, or until just crisp. Transfer and drain on paper towels, then roughly chop once slightly cooled. Keep roughly 2 tablespoons of the drippings in the skillet.

2. Sauté the vegetables. Keep the skillet on the heat and add the mushrooms, onion, garlic, and ½ teaspoon salt to the drippings. Cook 8 to 10 minutes or until softened and slightly browned.

3. Make the sauce. Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Slowly add the broth and cream. Cook 8 to 10 minutes or until thickened. Stir in the smoked paprika, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and the pepper.

4. Preheat the oven. Place the rack in the center of the oven and set the temperature to 375°F.

5. Combine the casserole. Add the frozen green beans to the skillet along with three-quarters of the chopped bacon and 1½ cups of the cheddar. Mix until evenly coated.

6. Assemble. Transfer the mixture to a casserole dish. Wipe down the sides to clean the edges. Toss the breadcrumbs with the melted butter. Sprinkle over the casserole along with the remaining ½ cup cheddar and the rest of the bacon.

7. Bake. Place in the oven and bake 35 minutes, or until bubbling throughout and the top is golden brown.

8. Serve. Let rest 5 minutes before serving.

Chadwick’s Change Ups

• Swap the cheese. Try smoked gouda or gruyère for a different richness.

• Sweeten it up. Stir in caramelized onions with the mushrooms for depth.

• Crunch differently. Use crushed kettle chips instead of breadcrumbs for extra crisp.