Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 30, 2024

Stars talk "stunning and impactful" experience filming "A Real Pain":

We’re still months away from Academy Award nominations being announced — but it’s already a safe bet that "A Real Pain" will show up in several categories.

The dramedy — which was written, directed by, and stars Jesse Eisenberg — follows a pair of cousins (Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin) on a trip through Poland to honor their late grandmother, who survived the Holocaust.

"This movie started as a story of these two guys going to Mongolia, which was loosely based on a short story I had written for Tablet Magazine," recalls Eisenberg of shaping the script. "They meet at the airport, they have this contentious relationship. They fly into Russia and ultimately to Mongolia. And I was, like, 30 pages into the movie when I realized, this is not gonna work."

Changing the location to Poland meant shooting the film there — an unforgettable experience for co-star and "Dirty Dancing" icon Jennifer Grey.

"It was stunning and impactful and beautiful and painful and important," Grey tells FOX 5. "Just the adventure of being in a foreign country where I could not learn the language, I couldn't find my way around with Google Maps … I would just be lost for hours."

Emmy Award nominee Will Sharpe ("The White Lotus") also stars in "A Real Pain," which opens in select theaters on Nov. 1 from Searchlight Pictures. To hear more from the stars, click the video player in this article.

"Juror #2" stars talk filming in Savannah:

If something looks a little familiar to Georgia audiences in Oscar-winning filmmaker Clint Eastwood’s new movie, there’s a good reason.

The highly-anticipated legal thriller "Juror #2" was shot in and around Savannah, and there’s no mistaking the city’s Southern gothic atmosphere throughout the movie.

"Juror #2" stars Nicholas Hoult as a juror in a murder trial who begins to realize he might be connected to the case in a very personal way. Academy Award nominee Toni Collette co-stars as the Southern prosecutor determined to win the case. The film also features Zoey Deutch, Chris Messina, and J. K. Simmons among its ensemble cast.

"Hot," laughs Toni Collette of working in Savannah. "I got there in July, and it was an overwhelming element to have to deal with. But the history of Savannah is so prevalent and so romanticized … to be able to just walk the streets and do those tours and get some insight into the history, and also Clint’s made movies there before. So, you feel like you're stepping into a movie … into a movie, you know?"

The Oscar-nominated actress adds of working with Eastwood, "He has his own rhythm and his own pace. And I don’t think films are made that way anymore. Films are so splashy and forceful ... and you’re told what to think, and you’re told what to feel. And he just allows moments to unfold, and it was such a pleasure to work in that kind of environment."

"Juror #2" opens in select theaters this Friday — for more information on the film, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our interviews with the stars.

Goodwill of North Georgia Vice President Elaine Armstrong talks about the importance of NDEAM: Goodwill of North Georgia supports and places individuals with disabilities into meaningful employment opportunities, and it partners with places like the Carter Presidential library to make this happen.

Chateau Elan Culinary & Wine Classic: This is a celebration for those who cherish the richness of experience and the joy of coming together over unparalleled culinary creations. Purchase your tickets now and secure your place at this unforgettable event, where the spirit of Chateau Elan and the culinary genius of Chef Kevin Gillespie await to warmly welcome you. Get your tickets here.

Tommy Davidson heads to Atlanta for a three-night weekend engagement Nov. 1-3 at the Atlanta Comedy Theater: Davidson, a superb, all-around entertainer, oscillates between co-headlining at sold-out arenas across the country with Katt Williams and Mark Curry, where they sell out 4000+ seat venues, to performing solo at clubs/theaters all over the U.S.

Jackie Paige shares four ways to make this a fit-tacular Halloween:

Costume fitness: Choose a costume that allows for movement! Think of costumes that involve physical activity, like a sporty superhero or a fun character that allows you to stay active while trick-or-treating or dancing at a party.

Active celebrations: Plan a Halloween-themed workout or group activity. This could be a spooky scavenger hunt, a Halloween-themed dance party, or even a group costume run. Engaging friends and family makes it fun and festive. If you plan on Trick or Treating, try adding squats or lunges as you go from house to house.

Healthy snacks and treats: Make some spooky yet healthy snacks, like pumpkin-shaped fruit, veggie skeletons with hummus, or ghostly yogurt parfaits. You can also give out fun, non-candy treats like stickers or toys or bottles of water.

Mindful indulgence: If you do enjoy Halloween candy, be mindful about it. Allow yourself a few pieces, savor them, and balance them out with healthier meals and snacks throughout the day.