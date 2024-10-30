Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 30, 2024

October 30, 2024
'A Real Pain' wins rave reviews

ATLANTA - Stars talk "stunning and impactful" experience filming "A Real Pain": 

We’re still months away from Academy Award nominations being announced — but it’s already a safe bet that "A Real Pain" will show up in several categories.

The dramedy — which was written, directed by, and stars Jesse Eisenberg — follows a pair of cousins (Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin) on a trip through Poland to honor their late grandmother, who survived the Holocaust.

"This movie started as a story of these two guys going to Mongolia, which was loosely based on a short story I had written for Tablet Magazine," recalls Eisenberg of shaping the script. "They meet at the airport, they have this contentious relationship. They fly into Russia and ultimately to Mongolia. And I was, like, 30 pages into the movie when I realized, this is not gonna work."

Changing the location to Poland meant shooting the film there — an unforgettable experience for co-star and "Dirty Dancing" icon Jennifer Grey.

"It was stunning and impactful and beautiful and painful and important," Grey tells FOX 5. "Just the adventure of being in a foreign country where I could not learn the language, I couldn't find my way around with Google Maps … I would just be lost for hours."

Emmy Award nominee Will Sharpe ("The White Lotus") also stars in "A Real Pain," which opens in select theaters on Nov. 1 from Searchlight Pictures. To hear more from the stars, click the video player in this article.

'Juror No. 2' stars talk filming in Georgia

"Juror #2" stars talk filming in Savannah:

If something looks a little familiar to Georgia audiences in Oscar-winning filmmaker Clint Eastwood’s new movie, there’s a good reason.

The highly-anticipated legal thriller "Juror #2" was shot in and around Savannah, and there’s no mistaking the city’s Southern gothic atmosphere throughout the movie.

"Juror #2" stars Nicholas Hoult as a juror in a murder trial who begins to realize he might be connected to the case in a very personal way. Academy Award nominee Toni Collette co-stars as the Southern prosecutor determined to win the case. The film also features Zoey Deutch, Chris Messina, and J. K. Simmons among its ensemble cast. 

"Hot," laughs Toni Collette of working in Savannah. "I got there in July, and it was an overwhelming element to have to deal with. But the history of Savannah is so prevalent and so romanticized … to be able to just walk the streets and do those tours and get some insight into the history, and also Clint’s made movies there before. So, you feel like you're stepping into a movie … into a movie, you know?"

The Oscar-nominated actress adds of working with Eastwood, "He has his own rhythm and his own pace. And I don’t think films are made that way anymore. Films are so splashy and forceful ... and you’re told what to think, and you’re told what to feel. And he just allows moments to unfold, and it was such a pleasure to work in that kind of environment."

"Juror #2" opens in select theaters this Friday — for more information on the film, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our interviews with the stars. 

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and Goodwill of North Georgia has been committed to providing individuals the tools they need to enter the workforce for years. Goodwill of North Georgia Vice President Elaine Armstrong sits down with Alyse Eady to talk about the important initiative.

Chateau Elan hosts Culinary & Wine Classic

You all know Chateau Elan as one of North Georgia's most popular wineries and resorts and they've got a special new event up their sleeve. Chef June Jang and winemaker Simone Berges joined Alex Whittler in the Good Day kitchen to discuss the upcoming Culinary & Wine Classic.

Tommy Davidson brings comedy tour to Atlanta

Actor and comedian Tommy Davidson has been bringing joy and laughter to audiences everywhere for decades. Now, you can get in on the laughs with him this weekend at the Atlanta Comedy Theatre. He joined Joanne Feldman with more on the tour, his new music, and more projects.

Jackie Paige's healthy Halloween tips

There are lots of ways to blow your diet and fitness plans on Halloween, but Jackie Paige has some ideas to help you have a more fit-tastic holiday.

Costume fitness: Choose a costume that allows for movement! Think of costumes that involve physical activity, like a sporty superhero or a fun character that allows you to stay active while trick-or-treating or dancing at a party.

Active celebrations: Plan a Halloween-themed workout or group activity. This could be a spooky scavenger hunt, a Halloween-themed dance party, or even a group costume run. Engaging friends and family makes it fun and festive. If you plan on Trick or Treating, try adding squats or lunges as you go from house to house. 

Healthy snacks and treats: Make some spooky yet healthy snacks, like pumpkin-shaped fruit, veggie skeletons with hummus, or ghostly yogurt parfaits. You can also give out fun, non-candy treats like stickers or toys or bottles of water. 

Mindful indulgence: If you do enjoy Halloween candy, be mindful about it. Allow yourself a few pieces, savor them, and balance them out with healthier meals and snacks throughout the day. 