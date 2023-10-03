Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 3, 2023

Here's what was featured today on Good Day Atlanta.

Strange LaGrange Walking Tour mixes history and haunts: You know it’s the county seat of Troup County. You know it’s home to the oldest private college in the state. And perhaps you’ve spent some time splashing around in the indoor water park at Great Wolf Lodge. But trust us — there’s a lot about LaGrange that you don’t know.

Cynthia Bailey talks new business ventures and more: It's been two seasons since Cynthia Bailey left the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she's still booked and busy. She sits on the Good Day couch to talk about all the things she's been up to. Keep up with her on social media @CynthiaBailey

Tanjuria Willis, the visionary founder of Atlanta Sustainable Fashion Week, and desginer Aakofii: A trailblazing event at the forefront of eco-conscious fashion. With a passion for sustainability, she has not only curated captivating fashion experiences but also ignited vital conversations about the fashion industry's environmental impact, which contributes to 10% of global carbon emissions and 20% of freshwater pollution. Her commitment to merging style and sustainability sets her apart as a driving force for positive change in the fashion world. Get your tickets here.

Dr. John Delony give helpful tips to your viewers who are dealing with money stress: Dr. John Delony is a bestselling author, mental health expert and host of The Dr. John Delony Show. He is the author of the bestselling books Own Your Past, Change Your Future and Redefining Anxiety. His new book, Building a Non-Anxious Life, is out now.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Kim Cattrall is the latest skims model. Christal Jordan walks us through the actors latest endeavor. Keep up with Christal on social media @EnchantedPR