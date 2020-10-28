Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: October 28, 2020

Cubanos ATL brings a taste of Cuba to Metro Atlanta: It’s been 25 years since Ozzy Llanes arrived in Miami from Cuba – and since then, the entrepreneur says he’s been searching for that perfect, authentic Cuban sandwich here in the States. So what did he do when he couldn’t find it? He created a place where he could make his own, of course.

Llanes now serves up Cuban sandwiches (and lots and lots of coffee!) at Cubanos ATL, located in Sandy Springs on Roswell Road. Cubanos ATL just opened a few months ago, but has quickly become a local favorite – not to mention a frequently-featured spot on social media – thanks to its purposely-limited menu. The Cuban sandwiches are all pressed and served on authentic Cuban bread from La Segunda Central Bakery, and include the El Miami (pork, ham, and Swiss cheese), the El Tampa (pork, ham, salami, and Swiss cheese), and the El Pollo (sliced chicken breast, pickle, aioli sauce, and Swiss).

Of course, here at Good Day Atlanta, we’re always searching for good coffee around town; at Cubanos ATL, specialties include the Colada (Cuban espresso) and Cortadito (half-espresso, half-milk), along with American coffee, latte, and cappuccino.

Right now, Cubanos ATL is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sold out) on Tuesdays through Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays. It’s located at 6450 Roswell Road, and orders are accepted online.

Children's Hospital of Atlanta's Dr. Stephanie Walsh gives Halloween safety tips: Being safe during Halloween has also been a top priority, but this year it's about being safe in more ways than one. Dr. Stephanie Walsh gives Halloween do's and dont's, to help everyone be safe during the pandemic.

Chris Hogan joins us to talk about the best ways to invest and build wealth during these uncertain times: He is a national bestselling author, financial expert and host, Chris Hogan joins us with five ways to make the most of your money in 2020. For more information on Chris Hogan click here.

Niecy Shaw of Classix 102.9 talks Colin Kaepernick's upcoming Netflix Series: Ava Duvernay has teamed up with Netflix again to put her brilliant directing skills to action, this time it's for another great story. The focus is NFL Quarterback and Civil Rights Activist Colin Kaepernick. The title of the series is “Colin in Black & White,” and Ava DuVernay will direct the first episode. Kaepernick will executive produce the series alongside DuVernay, and it will be written by Michael Starrbury (“When They See Us”). The series does not yet have a premiere date.