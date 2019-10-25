Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information October 25, 2019

article

"Wicked" at the Fox Theater: Paul Milliken goes behind the scenes at the Fox Theater to give viewers an inside look at the Broadway show "Wicked!" It’s the second highest-grossing musical in Broadway history, consistently packing houses since it first premiered on the Great White Way in 2003. Now, Wicked is back in Atlanta, and this time the musical’s famous pair of witches will set up residence in the Fox Theatre for nearly a full month.The North American Tour of Wicked is on-stage now through November 17th at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, with nightly performances on Tuesdays through Sundays, and matinee shows on Saturdays and Sundays. The show tells the story of The Wizard of Oz, but does it from the points of view of the Wicked Witch of the West (named Elphaba) and the Good Witch of the North (Glinda). Of course, the story is far more complex than that, focusing on the initial rivalry, then friendship, between the two young women and the surprising backstories of several characters from the Land of Oz. To get tickets to "Wicked" click here.

Soup Weather with Souper Jenny: Jenny Levison also known as "Souper Jenny" visits Good Day Atlanta to give a hearty vegetable soup recipe. Souper Jenny is a collection of four, cozy neighborhood cafes serving the Atlanta community fresh and delicious food since 1996. Jenny Levison, our founder and chief "soup slinger," still works daily creating new and exciting recipes for her loyal clientele. For more information on Souper Jenny click here.

"Flea Market Queen" Courtney Warren: Courtney Warren gives viewers the Top 7 things to look for as you shop at flea market and garage sales. This weekend the "Country Living Fair" makes its way to Atlanta and Courtney will be there! The event will be at Stone Mountain Park, October 25-27, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Event planners promise great shopping, seminars and demonstrations, and delicious food! For more on the "Country Living Fair" click here.

Evander Holyfield fighting for Boys and Girls Club: Heavy Weight Champion of the world, Mr. Evander Holyfield will visit the community of Walton County and joins a group of hometown heroes, Fight to keep the doors of their local Boys & Girls Club open. Mr. Holyfield will be the referee to the event and will share his story with the audience of how the Boys & Girls impacted his life and how the local Club is making a difference for their community. The boxers are far from professionals, but they have vowed to go the Xtreme for the youth of Walton County. For more information on the event click here.

Halloween Party Ideas for Kids: Halloween is less than a week away, and if you're feeling the spooky spirit, you might be planning a big party on the 31st. Frin creeoy cocktails to spooky snacks, there are plenty of ways you can put together the perfect party. Jennifer Shields visits Good Day Atlanta to give some great Halloween party ideas. For more informationon Jennifer Shields or Simple Details Design click here.

Step One: Set the Mood with a Thrilling Playlist

Step Two: Prepare a Simple but Spooky Menu

DIY mini pizza station with ready made dough, sauces and toppings

Pesto Eyeball Spaghetti - Easy and fun!

Halloween Charcuterie - Levitate this fun foody trend

Monster Eyeball Cookies - Easiest cookies to make (just four ingredients!)and so much fun to eat!

Step Three: Serve a Goulish Drink

Dry ice can turn a simple punch into something spooky. Vampire teeth make a simple cocktail a bloody good time.

Step Four: Set up a Pumpkin Decorating Station

No carving needed!

Step Five: Play games and hold contests

Halloween Tic Tac Toe, costume contest and dance off with winners taking home a prize

Spooky Halloween Plants with Pike Nurseries: Pike Nurseries shows Good Day Atlanta's Ron Gant fun "spooky" plants that you can use inside and outside to go with your Halloween decorations. For more information click here.

Darlene McCoy from Praise 102.5 talks "responsiveness in a conflict" with Joanne Feldman. For more informaiton on Darlene McCoy click here.