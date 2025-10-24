Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 24, 2025

Here are today's special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

NETHERWORLD'S SEASON OF SCREAMS: Who hasn’t wanted to star in their own horror movie, right? This year’s walk-through themes are "Monsters Attack!" and "Oblivion: Return of the Mangler" — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we dared to enter both of them! Click the video player in this article for a sneak peek inside Netherworld — and click here for more information on visiting the attraction.

Burgers with Buck visits State Farm Arena: State Farm Arena is serving up some tasty food for you to enjoy while watching the atlanta hawks play. But nothing beats a good burger, find out if Buck gives the the burger a thumbs up.

Dr. Paul Bradley: Between the rising costs of prescription drugs, preparing for fall virus season, and navigating the ongoing GLP-1 frenzy, your viewers may be overwhelmed and looking for trusted guidance.

The Falcons and Braves team up for a good cause: Throughout the years there has been a significant decline in high school sports officials, but the Arthur M. Blank foundation is stepping in to help. To learn more, please click here.

Artist Turns Skittles & Coffee Beans Into Stunning Portraits: Instead of conventional materials, Harold Caudio works with Skittles as paint, coffee beans for texture, and yarn as storytelling—transforming everyday items into extraordinary portraits, installations, and immersive experiences. His acclaimed "Colored Collection" pays tribute to icons like Michelle Obama, Michael Jackson, and Bob Marley, celebrating culture and legacy through a striking, unconventional lens.

Chad Powers Series Star Wynn Everett: Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers — a talented oddball who walks onto the struggling South Georgia Catfish. Wynn is from the Atlanta area