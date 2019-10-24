Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 24, 2019

"Black and Blue Movie" stars and director on Good Day Atlanta: A new action packed thriller is about to hit theaters that will have people talking.

"Black and Blue" is about a female rookie cop who accidentally captures corrupt officers killing a young drug dealer on her body camera. She finds herself on the fence with exposing the truth or covering up a crime.

The film’s director Deon Taylor and stars Tyrese Gibson, Naomie Harris, Nafessa Williams stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the action packed film that opens nationwide October 25, 2019.

Atlanta Hawks Executive Chef Joe Schafer on Good Day Atlanta: The Atlanta Hawks are kicking off their season opener tonight against Detroit.

Next up, the team’s home opener at State Farm Arena this weekend.

Executive Chef Joe Schafer stops by with a sample of the tasty choices fans can expect this NBA season at State Farm Arena.

Breast Cancer Awareness on Good Day Atlanta: When you are going through an uncertain time in your life, the right support system makes all the difference, and so does the right outlook.

Tammy Boloton is a survivor and has made it her mission to help other women facing the fight.

