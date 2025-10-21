Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 21, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Oct. 21, 2025:

Vineyard Fest at Chateu Elan: 27th annual Vineyard Fest, happening Saturday, November 1st and Sunday, November 2nd at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort in Braselton. The popular event is a celebration of the grape harvest season here in North Georgia, and features food, live music, workshops, and (of course) wine.

Therapist Melanie Preston talks "Holiday Harmony: Melanie gives tips on how couples can stay connected and not combative this season. The holidays can turn even the strongest couples into logistics coordinators, emotional project managers, and referees. Between where to go, how much to spend, and managing everyone else’s expectations — connection can get lost in the chaos.



Atlanta's own B.O.B is on tour for his 15-year anniversary: B.o.B returns to the stage with all the hits that defined a generation spanning the last 15 years, from "Nothin’ on You" to "Airplanes," "Magic," and more; along with new music and a few surprises. This milestone is not only a celebration of his journey, but a moment to reflect on the cultural impact of an artist who helped shape the 2010s sound. He'll perform at the Buckhead Theater this Friday. Get your tickets here.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Britney Spears speaks out after excerpts from K Fed's memoir are revealed, and Gucci Mane reveals he has Schizophrenia.



