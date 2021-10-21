Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 21, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Cambridge High School Bears named High 5 Sports Team of the Week

They say you should stay away from bears but for the undefeated Cambridge High School football team we'll make an exception. The team currently has six wins and can now include the High 5 Sports Team of the Week hand in their trophy case.

Three ways to use leftover chili

Now that it's fall, it's time for chili, which means you'll probably have leftovers for days. Food and lifestyle expert Lisa Washington shows some easy ways to get creative with what's left of your chili batch.

Rickey Smiley bringing his 'Comedy Explosion' to Cobb Energy Center

Comedian Rickey Smiley is bringing all the laughs this weekend to Cobb County. Good Day catches up with the talk show host about his 'Rickey Smiley and Friends Comedy Explosion' event taking place this weekend at Cobb Energy Center.

Eden Sklenar on Ebony Magazine's digital reboot

For many, Ebony Magazine was a coffee table staple for decades. Now, after 75 years, Ebony has a new owner, Eden Bridgeman Sklenar, who joins Good Day to talk about the fresh face on the old favorite.

Dr. Taz Bhatia talks kids and electronic exposure

For children, electronics are an integral part of their entertainment, communication, and even schoolwork. Certified pediatrician Dr. Taz Bhatia talks about when it is best to shut them down so they don't affect your child's brain function, sleep, or mental health.

Pet of the day from the Atlanta Humane Society:  For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here. 