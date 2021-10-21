Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 21, 2021

High 5 Sports Team of the Week the Cambridge Bears: The 6-0 Cambridge Bears are the High 5 Sports Team of the Week after a thrilling 48-47 overtime win over Johns Creek.

Cookbook author and lifestyle coach Lisa Washington joins us to discuss three recipes using your leftover chili: For more information on Lisa Washington follow her on Instagram @lifewithlisawashington.

Comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley on "Good Day Atlanta:" Comedian Rickey Smiley is bringing all the laughs this weekend. Good Day catches up with the talk show host about his "Rickey Smiley and Friends Comedy Explosion," which is taking place this weekend. For more information click here.

Ebony Magazine is going through a digital reboot and owner Eden Sklenar joins us with an update: For more information click here.

Atlanta Power Kids Week with Dr. Taz Bhatia: More families are using electronic devices in homes. For children, they are an integral part of day-to-day life from entertainment, communication, and even schoolwork. So, when is it best to shut it down so it doesn't affect your child's brain function, sleep, or mental health? For more information click here.

Advertisement

Pet of the day from the Atlanta Humane Society: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.