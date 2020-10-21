Good Day Atlanta viewer information October 21, 2020

Grammy winner Macy Gray hosts “Good” fundraiser: When asked what she’s been up to over the past few months, Macy Gray has a quick answer: “Just trying to find the nearest spaceship so I can get out of here!"

In reality, the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has been busier than ever, recording a new album and creating a non-profit organization called My Good.

“My Good is a charity that supports the families who have lost loved ones due to police violence,” Gray explains. "We support with mental health services, financial need, helping pay for funerals, and just whatever families need in the aftermath."

When asked what inspired her to create the foundation, Gray points to the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Three men — one a former law enforcement officers — have been indicted in the shooting.

“This is a kid, you know? I have a son his age, and my first thought is the moms,” Gray says. "It's hard for them to grieve because so much is going on. And it's cool that we make a big deal of it, and cool that's we're fighting for change, but for the families it's the worst thing in the world."

To raise money for My Good, Gray is hosting a Virtual Halloween Bingo Bash on Saturday, October 24th at 8:00 p.m., featuring musical performances, a costume contest, and — of course — bingo. The artist says the idea is to throw a great big Halloween party — one that will bring smiles during these troubled times.

And as for why she chose bingo as the party’s theme, Gray points back to her childhood.

“I’m from Ohio. The Midwest. Anybody who's from the Midwest plays bingo. You play bingo, you play cards. 'Cause there's not a whole lot going on out there all the time, so you learn bingo really early in life!"

For more information on My Good and the upcoming Virtual Halloween Bingo Bash, click here.

Michael Gross talks latest “Tremors” installment: Actor Michael Gross has been playing the role of survivalist Burt Gummer in the Tremors franchise for 30 years — but back in 1990, he couldn’t quite understand why he’d received the initial script.

“My first thoughts were, ‘This is a mistake,’” says Gross, shaking his head. “Not because didn’t think I could do it, but because I had been playing one of the world’s sweetest and most liberal fathers for seven years on ‘Family Ties.’ So, I thought, ‘This is a stretch.’”

Of course, Gross took the role and ran with it — all the way through the original and its six sequels. But the idea of Tremors becoming a franchise seemed far-fetched back in 1990, considering it wasn’t exactly a blockbuster hit.

“It was out for about two minutes,” Gross says with a laugh. “No, I’m exaggerating. It was out about a week, and off it went.”

But as new audiences discovered the horror comedy about ground-dwelling Graboids, it gained fans — and sequels. The seventh, titled Tremors: Shrieker Island, is out Tuesday from Universal 1440 Entertainment; co-starring Jon Heder, Jackie Cruz, Richard Brake, and Caroline Langrishe, filming took place in Thailand.

“We were in southern Thailand on the Malay Peninsula…and we went off to a lot of outlying islands and the jungles near there,” says Gross. “Beautiful, beautiful country.”

Of course, some not-so-beautiful things happen on that island over the course of the movie — continuing a three-decade legacy of hilarious, over-the-top horror. It’s a legacy Gross says can be a little overwhelming to think about.

“They say to me, ‘What do you take out of this?’ And I said, ‘Well, the world is a tricky place. The world is a daunting place. It’s extremely challenging, not just now, but always,’” the actor says. “We all need some sort of escape into a world where things might turn out a little bit better.’”

“If I could help people with that escape, I’m thrilled. I’m thrilled.”

Tremors: Shrieker Island is available today on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us to talk about the latest Covid-19 news: This week Dr. Neil Winawer from Emory School of Medicine talks about herd immunity, wether or not it is true that 85% of people that get Covid-19 wear mask, and should masks be worn only when you can't maintain six feet apart. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer.

Workout Wednesday with Morgan Findlay from Peach Cheeks Fitness: This week fitness trainer, and actor Morgan Findlay joins us with an easy outdoor workout for you to try including jumping rope and squats. For more information on Morgan Findlay or Peach Cheeks Fitness click here.

Erin Rae joins us fromHOT 107.9 to talk about the 20 year "Legally Blonde" cast reunion via Zoom. For more information on Erin Rae or Hot 107.9 click here.