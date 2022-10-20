Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 20, 2022

Team Of The Week: The leaves are changing, but football at Rabun County stays the same. The 8-0 Wildcats are accustomed to winning football. They have posted double-digit win totals for seven consecutive seasons — but they’re still chasing that elusive first state championship. They do have a new head coach, Mike Davis, who was the long-time offensive coordinator at the school. The team is coming off an impressive win over Elbert County — they’ll face Athens Christian on Friday night.

Ray Angry is a pianist, producer, composer and known for being a part of the legendary hip-hop group The Roots:

Angry talks scoring the movie that's on everyone lips "Descendants" as well as season 5 of Amy Schumer show coming out on Oct. 20. Lastly, on Nov. 19 his first ever symphony, "Black Athena," will be a world premiere at the Lexington Symphony in Boston. Classically trained with roots in gospel, one foot firmly planted in jazz and the other stirring the pot of pan-global pop, Angry is the musician that the sharpest and shrewdest up-and-coming musicians aspire to be. For more information click here.

Travel expert Lesli Peterson gives us pumpkin patch stops: Sometimes you need just the right type of patch for your family. Is that an intimate U-pick in North Georgia on a weekend? Or an adventure-packed occasion with pumpkins, rides, games and more located near the city? Georgia has them all! Lesli Peterson of the 365 Traveler has of the absolute best pumpkin patches in Georgia that you’re going to want to check out this fall. Click here to see the list

Lena Byrd Miles preps for debut album release: "Brand New" is a collection of 11 inspirational songs, each of which showcase Lena’s powerhouse vocals and her unique ability to manipulate her voice to evoke the needed emotion - being comfort, motivation or reassurance. Upon pre-ordering the project, fans will receive access to a new, unreleased track from the album, "I’m On Your Side" - a reminder that success is guaranteed to those who firmly put their trust and faith in God.

"The Toys That Built America" returns for a new season on the History Channel: Hear the untold stories behind the toys that changed our world and the visionaries who brought them to life. Hosted and toy expert, Jordan Hembrough, "The Toys that built America" premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on the History Channel.

Lisa Washington shows us how to make a spooky Halloween peanut butter board: Follow Lisa on social media @lifewithlisawashington