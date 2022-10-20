Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 20, 2022

Rabun County Wildcats named High 5 Sports Team of the Week

The Rabun County Wildcats have been collecting win after win this season. Now they're accepting another honor as High 5 Sports Team of the Week.

ATLANTA - Team Of The Week: The leaves are changing, but football at Rabun County stays the same. The 8-0 Wildcats are accustomed to winning football. They have posted double-digit win totals for seven consecutive seasons — but they’re still chasing that elusive first state championship. They do have a new head coach, Mike Davis, who was the long-time offensive coordinator at the school. The team is coming off an impressive win over Elbert County — they’ll face Athens Christian on Friday night.

Composer Ray Angry on his first symphony and new documentary score

Legendary composer Ray Angry is premiering his first ever symphony, titled 'Black Athena,' next month and has scored the music for the Netflix documentary 'Descendant.' He joins Good Day's Alyse Eady to talk everything that he has in the works.

Ray Angry is a pianist, producer, composer and known for being a part of the legendary hip-hop group The Roots: 

Angry talks scoring the movie that's on everyone lips "Descendants" as well as season 5 of Amy Schumer show coming out on Oct. 20. Lastly, on Nov. 19 his first ever symphony, "Black Athena," will be a world premiere at the Lexington Symphony in Boston. Classically trained with roots in gospel, one foot firmly planted in jazz and the other stirring the pot of pan-global pop, Angry is the musician that the sharpest and shrewdest up-and-coming musicians aspire to be. For more information click here.

The best pumpkin patches to have some fall fun at in north Georgia

Georgia is stacked when it comes to great places to take in fall festivities - especially when it comes to pumpkin patches. Travel expert Lesli Peterson joins Good Day's Alyse Eady to share some of the best places to have a smashing good time in north Georgia.

Travel expert Lesli Peterson gives us pumpkin patch stops: Sometimes you need just the right type of patch for your family. Is that an intimate U-pick in North Georgia on a weekend? Or an adventure-packed occasion with pumpkins, rides, games and more located near the city? Georgia has them all! Lesli Peterson of the 365 Traveler has of the absolute best pumpkin patches in Georgia that you’re going to want to check out this fall. Click here to see the list

Gospel artist Lena Byrd Miles releases debut album 'Brand New'

Contemporary Gospel singer Lena Byrd Miles' debut album 'Brand New' is a collection of 11 songs that highlight her stylistic variety. Miles sits down with Good Day's Sharon Lawson to talk about her rise through social media and the new album.

Lena Byrd Miles preps for debut album release: "Brand New" is a collection of 11 inspirational songs, each of which showcase Lena’s powerhouse vocals and her unique ability to manipulate her voice to evoke the needed emotion - being comfort, motivation or reassurance. Upon pre-ordering the project, fans will receive access to a new, unreleased track from the album, "I’m On Your Side" - a reminder that success is guaranteed to those who firmly put their trust and faith in God.

Second season of 'The Toys That Built America' shines light on toy visionaries

The History Channel's 'The Toys That Built America' is back to show the history of toys that changed the world and give a look at the modern toy industry. The show's host and toy expert Jordan Hembrough talks with Good Day's Natalie McCann about the new season and his own favorite childhood toys.

"The Toys That Built America" returns for a new season on the History Channel: Hear the untold stories behind the toys that changed our world and the visionaries who brought them to life. Hosted and toy expert, Jordan Hembrough, "The Toys that built America" premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on the History Channel. 

How to make a spooky peanut butter board perfect for Halloween

Halloween is always good for tasty treats, and if you're heading for a holiday party, wellness coach Lisa Washington has a charcuterie board that will fit the spirit of the season.

Lisa Washington shows us how to make a spooky Halloween peanut butter board: Follow Lisa on social media @lifewithlisawashington

Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta

Sparky is a mixed breed who is both energetic and down for a nap. He loves humans but loves treats even more.