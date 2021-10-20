Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 20, 2021

Bartow County’s Old Car City … haunting or haunted?:

It’s one of the most uniquely beautiful locations in the country, covering more than 30 acres and filled with thousands of old cars, trucks, and other vehicles. And what better place for a Halloween haunted attraction than one many describe as an old car graveyard?

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team embarked on an eerie journey through the haunting — and possible haunted! — Old Car City in White, Georgia, which is currently hosting a seasonal attraction called Haunted Trails @ Old Car City, USA.

On Friday and Saturday nights through Oct. 30, brave guests can walk through the one-of-a-kind wooded property at night, taking in the fascinating old vehicles and possibly taking on a few fascinating old spirits! Admission to the attraction is $25 per adult and $15 for children ages five to 12, or $20 per person for groups of five or more. Hours are 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on the Friday and Saturday nights of operation.

Of course, Old Car City is already a popular tourist attraction even without the Halloween makeover; owned by the same family since the 1930s, thousands of American-made vehicles have been laid to rest in this "rust and chrome graveyard," making it a favorite location for photographers from around the world. Every car has a unique story; according to the website, one was previously owned by Elvis Presley and another was used in the television movie "Murder in Coweta County," starring Johnny Cash and Andy Griffith.

So, you’ve visited this spellbinding property during the day…but are you brave enough to walk through at night? Click here for more information on the Haunted Trails @ Old Car City, USA — and click the video player for a peek at our morning exploring this true wonder of North Georgia.

Actress Morgan Fairchild fundraises for Furkids:

You know Morgan Fairchild as the glamorous star of numerous television series and films, including "Falcon Crest" and "Flamingo Road." But what you might not know is that the Emmy-nominated actress is also a tireless advocate for animals — and it’s that passion that brings her to metro Atlanta this week.

Fairchild will appear at a pair of events this week benefitting Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, the Atlanta-based nonprofit which rescues animals and helps find them forever homes.

First up, the actress will take part in a panel discussion called Timeless Beauty (also featuring our own Joanne Feldman!) at Dillard’s North Point Mall on Thursday evening at 6 p.m., during which 10% of sales will benefit Furkids. Then, Fairchild will appear at Paws for Cocktails, the annual Furkids fall fundraiser, happening Saturday evening at 6 p.m. at the organization’s campus in Cumming.

"I’m very excited because it’s for Furkids," says the actress of the metro Atlanta events. "I love the work they do. They’re the largest no-kill shelter in the Southeast [for cats] … and then Sadie’s Place, which is for rescued dogs, and so I just love the work that they do."

Click here for more information on Thursday evening’s Timeless Beauty panel, and here for information on Paws for Cocktails.

The Black Fashion Movement stops in Atlanta during National Women-Owned Business Month:

On October 20 through 24, Frenchye M. Harris Bush is introducing the Black Fashion Movement to Atlanta. It'll be the second tour stop to connect independent Black designers and Black-owned fashion brands in a unique retail encounter. Guests will shop from 23 exclusive Black-owned fashion brands and beauty brands from all over the U.S. at Northpoint Mall in Alpharetta.

Amongst other celebrity guests, the Atlanta tour stop will showcase a special brand by the notable first lady and wife of Bishop T.D. Jakes, Mrs. Serita Jakes. Click here for more information.

Aarti Sequeira talks "Halloween Wars"and new recipe journal: Food Network host and cookbook author Aarti Sequeira is asking you to take a seat at her table, break bread and break barriers. Aarti currently stars on the network's "Halloween Wars" competition show and she's also unveiling her recipe journal created with family in mind.

She joins Good Day today with tips and tricks on adding your family favorites to bring comfort and joy to your table. For more information on "Halloween Wars" click here. Follow Aarti on Instagram: @aartipaartipics

Dr. Taz Bhatia joins us for day three of "Good Day's" Power Kids Week:

Sleep is the body's opportunity to reboot and repair, many children today do not get the sleep needed. Dr. Taz is a certified Pediatrician and joins us with tips for getting kids the sleep they need. See tips below from Dr. Taz on kids and sleep. For more information on Dr. Taz click here.

Stick to a schedule. Bhatia always says aim for 10-12 hours of sleep for preschool-aged kids, 10-11 hours of sleep for 7-12 year olds and 8-9 for teenagers. Limit screen time in the evening. To make sure the blue light from the screens doesn't mess with your child’s quality of sleep, keep screen time to several hours before bedtime whenever possible. Create a bedtime ritual. Bhatia love to massage a little magnesium oil into my children’s feet at night. It’s a calming bedtime ritual that we all look forward to. Tryptophan-rich foods at dinner time. Tryptophan is a biochemical precursor to serotonin, which helps maintain a healthy sleep cycle. Slip some into your child’s evening meal. Here’s a list of healthy sources: shrimp salmon & light tuna poultry, especially turkey beans kefir pumpkin & sunflower seeds almonds, walnuts, cashews & peanuts shrimp salmon & light tuna poultry, especially turkey beans kefir pumpkin & sunflower seeds almonds, walnuts, cashews & peanuts

Radio host Mo Quick joins us from Hot 107.9 to talk about the latest entertainment news: For more information on Mo Quick follow her @moquickatl on Instagram.