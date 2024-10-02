Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 2, 2024

20,000 people expected at this Sunday’s Westside Stride: More than 20,000 people are expected to stop by Atlanta’s Upper Westside this weekend, discovering the neighborhood’s small businesses and restaurants during a special block party.

The Upper Westside Community Improvement District is hosting its second annual Westside Stride on Sunday, opening Howell Mill Road between 8th Street to Trabert Avenue to pedestrians and filling the street with vendor booths, live music, and special activities including a petting zoo! Organizers say the event was created to draw more attention to the Upper Westside’s businesses and restaurants through a free, family-friendly afternoon festival.

Hours for Sunday’s event are noon to 6 p.m., and it’s all happening on Howell Mill Road between 8th Street and Trabert Avenue and on 17th Street at Howell Mill Road. For more information on the Upper Westside Community Improvement District, click here.

We spent the morning in Atlanta’s Upper Westside, getting an exclusive sneak peek at this weekend’s big event — click the video player in this article to check it out!

A Nightmare on Elm Street" stars reflect on 40 years of horror hit: "One, two … Freddy’s coming for you…"

With those haunting lyrics, horror history was made.

Wes Craven’s cinematic classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street" was released in theaters in November 1984, and to mark the 40th anniversary, Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing the film for the first time on 4K UHD - digitally on Oct. 1 and on physical on Oct. 15.

Considering it was a massive commercial hit that spawned an entire franchise of sequels, books, games, comics, toys, and a television series, it’s likely that you’re already very familiar with the original "A Nightmare on Elm Street." But in case you’re not, the film stars Robert Englund in an iconic performance as Freddy Krueger, a former child killer who haunts the dreams of the children whose parents burned him alive.

With his fedora, red and green sweater, and glove fitted with claw-like blades, Freddy Krueger instantly became the most recognizable movie monster in years, thanks in large part to Englund’s indelible characterization. And matching Englund scream-for-scream was Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson, the sleep-deprived teen who decides it's time to stop running from Freddy and fight back instead.

In honor of the much-anticipated 4K UHD 40th anniversary release, we recently got the incredible chance to chat with Robert Englund and Heather Langenkamp about "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and its place in horror history. Click the video player to check it out, and remember … three, four … better lock your door!

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Before fans of Netflix's "Stranger Things" head back to the "Upside Down" -- the series is currently casting for some fresh faces. Also learn the insider tips and tricks of voiceover acting at the Trilith Institute.

Atlanta Fashion Week is back from Oct. 2 to 7: The event features a highly anticipated lineup of cutting-edge fashion, art, and culture. Over the course of five days, attendees will be treated to an exciting blend of runway shows, interactive pop-ups, insightful panel discussions, captivating art installations, and exclusive after-parties. This year’s edition promises to showcase the innovation and creativity that ATLFW is known for, featuring global designers from Houston and Dallas, Texas, New York, Senegal, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Nigeria, Atlanta, and beyond. One of the most talked-about moments of the event will be the highly anticipated return of iconic brands FUBU and Coogi, each returning to the runway after 15+ years.

Kaya Coleman and series creator Pilar Golden talk about "Beyond Black Beauty,": The series "Beyond Black Beauty" follows a young equestrian, Jolie Dumont, whose Olympic dreams are dashed when her mother moves them from Belgium to her family's urban ranch in Baltimore. An angry Jolie wants to escape until she bonds with a spirited horse named Black Beauty. "Beyond Black Beauty" premieres Tuesday, Oct. 15 on Prime Video.

Nichole Dandrea-Russert demos creamy and cozy veggie ramen: Fall is here, and that means some good comfort recipes. Nichole's cookbook, "Powered by Plants," has some of the best healthy recipes. You can pre-order the book now ahead of its Oct. 29 release date. Get your copy here.