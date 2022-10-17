Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 17, 2022

Scarecrows invade historic downtown Roswell:

Something scary is happening along Canton Street in Roswell right now — well, at least if you’re a crow!

Right now, the Roswell Woman’s Club is hosting the fifth annual BOO Y’aLL Scarecrow Contest in historic downtown Roswell. The contest challenges local businesses, organizations, schools, and teams to design and build their own scarecrows, all of which will line Canton Street through the month of October.

And now, it’s your turn to get involved: visitors are being asked to vote for their favorite scarecrow using DONATE2VOTE — and all the money raised benefits education and nonprofits in North Fulton County. Voting is open through Oct. 29, and winners of each category will be announced on Facebook on Oct. 30.

The Roswell Woman’s Club, by the way, is a nonprofit organization with a mission of supporting the community in various areas, including educational scholarships and grants, cultural arts, and historical preservation. Club leaders say they’ve raised more than $2.4 million for the community since 1997.

We couldn’t wait to take our own stroll down Canton Street to check out the scarecrows — click the video player in this article for a look at our morning in historic downtown Roswell!

Dr. Winawer talks COVID-19 and the flu: Last week. the FDA and CDC approved the updated COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 5 to 11. It's also flu season, and it appears that some people are already being hospitalized for the virus. Dr. Neil Winawer has information on both topics.

Shreen Shavkani, president of Students Against Destructive Decisions talks National Teen Drive Safety Week: This week and every week parents should have conversations with their teens about the important rules they need to follow to stay safe behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. These rules address the greatest dangers for teen drivers: alcohol, inconsistent or no seat belt use, distracted and drowsy driving, speeding, and number of passengers. For more information click here.

Chef Piero Premoli from Pricci demos yummy pasta dishes for National Pasta Day: Chef Piero Premoli is a native of Milan, Italy and has been surrounded by fine food his entire life. His restaurant, Pricci, is an Italian restaurant in Buckhead, that serves classic dishes with a modern flair. The casual yet classy ambiance delivers a contemporary and up-scale dining experience for an array of occasions. Its menu offers a unique take on Italian cuisine ranging from salads and pastas to its signature pizzas which are cooked in a wood fire oven. To pair with all the menu items, Pricci provide a superior and extensive wine list to fit something that may cater to everyone’s taste. Check out their menu here.