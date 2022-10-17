Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Polk County, Haralson County, Carroll County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 17, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Scarecrows invade historic downtown Roswell: 

Something scary is happening along Canton Street in Roswell right now — well, at least if you’re a crow!

Right now, the Roswell Woman’s Club is hosting the fifth annual BOO Y’aLL Scarecrow Contest in historic downtown Roswell. The contest challenges local businesses, organizations, schools, and teams to design and build their own scarecrows, all of which will line Canton Street through the month of October. 

And now, it’s your turn to get involved: visitors are being asked to vote for their favorite scarecrow using DONATE2VOTE — and all the money raised benefits education and nonprofits in North Fulton County. Voting is open through Oct. 29, and winners of each category will be announced on Facebook on Oct. 30.

The Roswell Woman’s Club, by the way, is a nonprofit organization with a mission of supporting the community in various areas, including educational scholarships and grants, cultural arts, and historical preservation. Club leaders say they’ve raised more than $2.4 million for the community since 1997. 

We couldn’t wait to take our own stroll down Canton Street to check out the scarecrows — click the video player in this article for a look at our morning in historic downtown Roswell!

Dr. Neil Winawer gives a COVID-19 vaccine news update

THE FDA has approved the use of the updated COVID-19 booster shots for kids as young as 5 years old. Emory University's Dr. Neil Winawer speaks to Good Day's Alyse Eady about the updated shots and the upcoming flu season.

Dr. Winawer talks COVID-19 and the flu: Last week. the FDA and CDC approved the updated COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 5 to 11. It's also flu season, and it appears that some people are already being hospitalized for the virus. Dr. Neil Winawer has information on both topics.

What parents need to know about their teen's driving habits

National Teen Driver Safety Week is a perfect time for parents to talk about safe driving habits with their teenagers. Shreen Savkani, the president of Students Against Destructive Decisions, joins Good Day's Natalie McCann to talk about how parents are the key to teens driving safely.

Shreen Shavkani, president of Students Against Destructive Decisions talks National Teen Drive Safety Week: This week and every week parents should have conversations with their teens about the important rules they need to follow to stay safe behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. These rules address the greatest dangers for teen drivers: alcohol, inconsistent or no seat belt use, distracted and drowsy driving, speeding, and number of passengers. For more information click here.

Pricci chefs celebrate National Pasta Day with delicious dishes

Pricci in Buckhead is known for its special Italian cuisine, so there's no better place to celebrate National Pasta Day. Chef Piero Premoli and Chef Tommaso Furlanetto joined Good Day's Sharon Lawson to showcase their buttery fresh fettucine pasta and alba truffle.

Chef Piero Premoli from Pricci demos yummy pasta dishes for National Pasta Day: Chef Piero Premoli is a native of Milan, Italy and has been surrounded by fine food his entire life. His restaurant, Pricci, is an Italian restaurant in Buckhead, that serves classic dishes with a modern flair. The casual yet classy ambiance delivers a contemporary and up-scale dining experience for an array of occasions. Its menu offers a unique take on Italian cuisine ranging from salads and pastas to its signature pizzas which are cooked in a wood fire oven. To pair with all the menu items, Pricci provide a superior and extensive wine list to fit something that may cater to everyone’s taste. Check out their menu here.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Lily is independent and spunky but also sweet and affectionate. She has no teeth due to a medical condition, but she can eat the appropriate food without any problems.